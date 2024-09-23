Al B Sure Theorizes That Diddy’s Ex, Kim Porter, Was Murdered

Al B Sure is calling for an investigation.

Al B Sure says that the new memoir allegedly written by Kim Porter before her death is manipulated and described it as “calculated fiction" in a rant on Instagram on Monday morning. In the wake of authorities arresting Porter's ex, Diddy, on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, Al B Sure wants an investigation into her death. Kim’s Lost Words: A Journey for Justice from the Other Side released on Amazon, earlier this month.

"I am writing this post to formally request an investigation into an entire group of individuals who worked at or around the residence of Ms. Kimberly Porter including the publicists who assisted drafting this," Al B wrote. "It has come to my attention that these persons were also instructed to steal her computer and mobile devices, which contained her 'original book notes.' Original notes are distinct from the fabricated bullsh*t and offensive pages circulated via Amazon which depict graphic sexual acts involving me that NEVER took place and were edited and added after Ms. Porter’s tragic murder."

Al B Sure Performs During Women Empowerment Luncheon

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2023/04/13: Al B. Sure performs during Women Empowerment Luncheon at NAN 2023 convention day 2 at Sheraton Times Square. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

He continued: "I urge you to consider who authorized such a fictitious publication without categorizing it as 'Calculated Fiction.' The publicists and conspirators worked in concert, from separate camps launching this campaign which appears to be a very personal and a deliberate distraction from there involvement in covering horrific crimes, assisted in, & perplexed the public for many years, which I have personally experienced and cautiously deemed just a 'medical crisis' for legal reasons until the rest of these atrocities were uncovered by authorities making it more believable to a gullible public that has been fooled for so long." From there, he brought up Cassie and theorized that Porter was planning to sue Diddy in a similar way. Check out the full posts on Instagram below.

Al B Sure Speaks On Diddy's Arrest