Travis Scott Reveals How He Really Feels About Kanye West These Days

BY Zachary Horvath
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Travis Scott attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Intuit Dome on February 04, 2025 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Kanye West has not had the most glowing things to say about Travis Scott lately, so how does La Flame feel about it?

Throughout the 2010s, Travis Scott and Kanye West were a pretty inseparable duo. They made a lot of great music together for each other. From reference tracks to collaborations and producing, they were always making heat. However, their relationship is a bit strained nowadays, especially on Ye's side. He hasn't had the nicest things to say about the Houston rapper and visionary. He's felt like his protege has betrayed him, something he expressed during one of his several Twitter rants over the last two months. Speaking of those, one Kanye's earlier tirades seemingly was too much for Scott to handle.

He unfollowed his teacher in early February on Instagram and that remains true at the time of writing. Ye also aired out his issues with Travis Scott during his wild interview with DJ Akademiks. Then, he claimed that the Cactus Jack founder removed any contributions from his past Wyoming recordings without any sort of reason as to why. "He took four of my songs from the ranch in Wyoming. Replaced me, took me off, I felt, with no explanation. Sh*t just comes out," he said while wearing his black KKK-inspired outfit.

When Is Travis Scott Dropping His Next Album?

But with all of that, Travis has yet to address any of what his family member (figuratively and literally) has said about him. That is until just moments ago when Complex dropped their featured interview with Scott. Based on their question about how his relationship with Ye has developed over the years, this interview took place shortly after they partied after the GRAMMYs. Aka when Ye was still on good terms with him.

But Scott had nothing bad to say even when his friend was starting to crash out on social media. Of course, this answer may not hold the same weight now, but it sounds like things were just fine. "Sh*t, man. That’s my kid’s uncle. That guy took me in when I was young, when I was like 19. He taught me a lot about music. And not even just “taught” me, but he allowed me to experience the creation of music. To create music with him, it’s what helped me grow, making a lot of beats. Whether it’s writing and collabing on music and film or clothes or whatever the f*ck it is, just constantly learning..." Scott went on to touch on a bevy of other topics, including his upcoming album, JACKBOYS 2, and even Sheck Wes' next LP. He hasn't revealed a date yet for any of them, but it should be a lit summer for sure, we predict.

