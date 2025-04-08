Travis Scott Reveals How He Really Feels About Kanye West These Days

Throughout the 2010s, Travis Scott and Kanye West were a pretty inseparable duo. They made a lot of great music together for each other. From reference tracks to collaborations and producing, they were always making heat. However, their relationship is a bit strained nowadays, especially on Ye's side. He hasn't had the nicest things to say about the Houston rapper and visionary. He's felt like his protege has betrayed him, something he expressed during one of his several Twitter rants over the last two months. Speaking of those, one Kanye's earlier tirades seemingly was too much for Scott to handle.

He unfollowed his teacher in early February on Instagram and that remains true at the time of writing. Ye also aired out his issues with Travis Scott during his wild interview with DJ Akademiks. Then, he claimed that the Cactus Jack founder removed any contributions from his past Wyoming recordings without any sort of reason as to why. "He took four of my songs from the ranch in Wyoming. Replaced me, took me off, I felt, with no explanation. Sh*t just comes out," he said while wearing his black KKK-inspired outfit.

When Is Travis Scott Dropping His Next Album?

But with all of that, Travis has yet to address any of what his family member (figuratively and literally) has said about him. That is until just moments ago when Complex dropped their featured interview with Scott. Based on their question about how his relationship with Ye has developed over the years, this interview took place shortly after they partied after the GRAMMYs. Aka when Ye was still on good terms with him.