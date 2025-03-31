Kanye West Claims He Was Removed From Travis Scott's "UTOPIA" For No Reason

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 1.7K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rolling Loud California 2024
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Kanye West signed Travis Scott to G.O.O.D. Music in 2013. They would collaborate on several albums for Big Sean and West-himself.

Kanye West is furious with a few of his former collaborators and Travis Scott is one of them. The mogul spoke briefly about his former protege while talking to DJ Akademiks, wearing a Klan outfit, on Sunday (March 30). It appears La Flame and Ye's beef stems from the mogul being removed from Scott's hugely successful album, UTOPIA., without an explanation. Ye told AK that four songs for the Scott album were recorded at his ranch in Wyoming. "He took four of my songs from the ranch in Wyoming," said Ye. "Replaced me, took me off, I felt, with no explanation. Sh*t just comes out."

Travis Scott’s UTOPIA, released in July 2023, marked his triumphant return after a five-year hiatus. The album blended psychedelic trap, atmospheric production, and high-profile collaborations with artists like Beyoncé, Drake, and The Weeknd. Featuring hits such as "FE!N" and "K-POP," UTOPIA explored themes of escapism, fame, and self-reflection. Scott’s signature production style, combined with cinematic storytelling, elevated the album’s sonic depth. Debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, it cemented his status as a genre-defining artist. The project, accompanied by the Circus Maximus film, solidified Scott’s artistic evolution, pushing the boundaries of hip-hop’s experimental landscape.

More: Kanye West Validates Recent Conversation With Diddy By Calling The Mogul His "Twin"

Kanye West On Travis Scott UTOPIA

Travis has not responded to Kanye West's remarks about the album. The two titans partied and collaborated in 2024. Travis Scott and Kanye West's friendship spans decades. Both are a part of the Kardashian family. Travis joined a list of others dissed by Ye. Others slamed by the mogul included Jay-Z, John Legend, Pusha T, and Jim Jones.

Travis Scott will hit the road on a worldwide tour this Summer. The Circus Maximus tour, which supports the UTOPIA album, will visit Latin America, Japan and South Africa, beginning in October. The tour has made history as one of the most successful hip-hop tours of all time. Travis Scott is also preparing a follow up to UTOPIA.

More: Kanye West Reveals Why He Dissed The Late Virgil Abloh In Unhinged DJ Akademiks Interview
[via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
2014 GQ Men Of The Year Party - Carpet Music Dave Chappelle's Appearance On Travis Scott's "Utopia" Notches Him 1st Billboard Hot 100 Spot 3.2K
Astroworld Festival 2021 Music Travis Scott Hyped Over Footage From Rome Concert: "This Made Me Do 60 Back Flips" 1297
travis scott utopia Music Travis Scott "Utopia" Credits: Drake, Beyonce, Westside Gunn, The Weeknd & More 7.2K
travis scott utopia features Music The 7 Best Features On Travis Scott's "Utopia," Ranked 9.2K