Kanye West Claims He Was Removed From Travis Scott's "UTOPIA" For No Reason

Kanye West is furious with a few of his former collaborators and Travis Scott is one of them. The mogul spoke briefly about his former protege while talking to DJ Akademiks, wearing a Klan outfit, on Sunday (March 30). It appears La Flame and Ye's beef stems from the mogul being removed from Scott's hugely successful album, UTOPIA., without an explanation. Ye told AK that four songs for the Scott album were recorded at his ranch in Wyoming. "He took four of my songs from the ranch in Wyoming," said Ye. "Replaced me, took me off, I felt, with no explanation. Sh*t just comes out."

Travis Scott’s UTOPIA, released in July 2023, marked his triumphant return after a five-year hiatus. The album blended psychedelic trap, atmospheric production, and high-profile collaborations with artists like Beyoncé, Drake, and The Weeknd. Featuring hits such as "FE!N" and "K-POP," UTOPIA explored themes of escapism, fame, and self-reflection. Scott’s signature production style, combined with cinematic storytelling, elevated the album’s sonic depth. Debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, it cemented his status as a genre-defining artist. The project, accompanied by the Circus Maximus film, solidified Scott’s artistic evolution, pushing the boundaries of hip-hop’s experimental landscape.

Kanye West On Travis Scott UTOPIA

Travis has not responded to Kanye West's remarks about the album. The two titans partied and collaborated in 2024. Travis Scott and Kanye West's friendship spans decades. Both are a part of the Kardashian family. Travis joined a list of others dissed by Ye. Others slamed by the mogul included Jay-Z, John Legend, Pusha T, and Jim Jones.