The 7 Best Features On Travis Scott’s “Utopia,” Ranked

After years of promotion and an elaborate rollout, Travis Scott has finally released his highly anticipated fourth album, Utopia. It is Scott’s first full-length release in five years. Following the immense success of 2018’s Astroworld, expectations for the album were set incredibly high. The rollout for Utopia was exciting, from its many album covers to the accompanying film, as well as the idea of a planned concert at the Egyptian Pyramids. Ultimately, Utopia delivered with its quality, maybe even exceeding expectations. With an extensive list of features and an even longer host of producers involved with the album, Utopia is easily one of the biggest hip-hop releases of the year so far.

Immediately after its release, Utopia generated a lot of discussion throughout the hip-hop community, mainly about its many guest features. Like Travis Scott’s previous albums, the uncredited guests catch the listener by surprise. A star-studded event, Utopia features the likes of Future, SZA, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Playboi Carti, and many more. Utopia’s highlights are plentiful and its guest appearances only add to the album’s magic through an eclectic mix of genres and even more star power. Driven by the creative mind of Travis Scott, Utopia’s guest features bring the best out of him and lead to an unforgettable listening experience. Below, we’ve ranked the 7 best guest features on Travis Scott’s latest project, Utopia.

7. “K-Pop” – Bad Bunny

The album’s lead single, “K-Pop” is one of the biggest collaborations of the year. Travis joins forces with two of the most popular names in music with Bad Bunny and The Weeknd. The bouncy instrumental of “K-Pop” makes for one of the most light-hearted and accessible songs on Utopia. While The Weeknd can sound good over almost anything, it is Bad Bunny who steals the show. Travis Scott has appeared on songs with the Puerto Rican superstar before, including remixes of “Know No Better” and “Krippy Kush.” Bad Bunny’s knack for crafting irresistible melodies is displayed on “K-Pop,” as if the beat was made just for him. Travis has a similar talent, which is what makes the song such a perfect collaboration between the two.

6. “Looove” – Kid Cudi

Travis has referred to Kid Cudi as his idol on numerous occasions, taking Cudi’s surname as inspiration for his own musical persona. Kid Cudi’s influence on Travis is evident and Scott has even rubbed off on Cudi, inspiring his Man on the Moon III album. The two have worked together before on songs like “Baptized in Fire,” “Through the Late Night,” and of course, “The Scotts.”

“Looove” is yet another collaboration between Travis Scott and Kid Cudi, making for one of Utopia’s standout moments. One of the more abrasive tracks on the album, it has an ominous and energetic instrumental, over which Cudi thrives. His verse is quite short, but he steals the show. “Looove” builds even more anticipation for the possibility of a joint album between “The Scotts.”

5. “Meltdown” – Drake

Undoubtedly the most discussed song on the album, “Meltdown” is yet another collaboration between Travis Scott and Drake, which is always a major moment. Channeling their legendary “Sicko Mode,” “Meltdown” takes the listener on an adventure of beat switches. The two strengthen their chemistry, which had been solidified long ago. Drake sounds meaner than ever, delivering bars with a whisper. The most talked about lyrics on the song come from Drake as he sends subliminal shots at Pusha T and Pharrell, reigniting his five-year-old beef with Pusha. “Meltdown” stands strong with Travis and Drake’s collaborative history of songs like “Sicko Mode,” “Company,” “Portland,” and “Fair Trade.”

4. “My Eyes” – Sampha

For one of the most heartfelt songs on Utopia, Travis Scott recruits Bon Iver and Sampha for “My Eyes.” Minimalistic in production, the song’s melancholic chords were practically made for Justin Vernon’s sorrowing vocals and Sampha’s soothing voice. Sampha’s performance on the song particularly stands out as one of Utopia’s best guest features. The juxtaposition between Travis Scott’s scratchy autotune and Sampha’s soulful voice singing the same melody is quite beautiful. One of the slowest and gloomiest songs on Utopia, Sampha’s appearance stands out among the album’s many rowdy rap features.

3. “Delresto (Echoes)” – Beyoncé

A Travis Scott and Beyoncé song might read odd on paper, but their collaboration on “Delresto (Echoes)” works extremely well. The two connect with their Houston origins and their imaginative approach to music. The electronic production from Scott, Hit-Boy, James Blake, Mike Dean, and others would not sound out of place on Beyoncé’s Renaissance. She starts the song with the talk/rap delivery that permeated her last album before stealing the show with her impeccable vocal prowess. Beyoncé’s voice is so powerful that it commands the entire song, making it her own. The song’s progressive build along with Travis’s verses and Beyoncé’s overwhelming star power make “Delresto (Echoes)” one of Utopia’s highlights.

2. “Circus Maximus” – The Weeknd

Sharing a title with his film, “Circus Maximus” is one of the best songs on Utopia and similarly includes one of the album’s best guest features. Travis Scott and The Weeknd are an unbeatable combination, with a deep history of working together. “Circus Maximus” joins the aforementioned “K-Pop,” along with “Pray 4 Love,” “Wonderful,” “Skeletons,” and “Wake Up” as a top-notch collaboration between the two. With a pulsing drum break reminiscent of “Black Skinhead,” The Weeknd shines in between Travis’s verses, elevating the song to the next level.

On an album that brings so many different artists together, “Lost Forever” stands out as one of the most memorable moments on Utopia’s tracklist. An unlikely combination of Travis Scott, James Blake, and Westside Gunn, the song brings the best out of the three. James Blake adds a soulful layer to the instrumental, but Westside Gunn’s performance instantly stands out. Gunn’s distinctive voice and ad-libs dominate the knocking beat switch. The futuristic production allows Westside Gunn to showcase a different side of his rap style as he is known for rapping over traditional boom bap. His voice and flow stand out significantly on “Lost Forever” compared to other rappers on Utopia, which is what makes this collaboration such a highlight. “Lost Forever” is an unpredictable song that only Travis Scott could pull off. It is a reflection of Utopia’s bold and adventurous approach to hip-hop, blending various influences to craft a unique sound.

