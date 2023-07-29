Kid Cudi Says Joint Album With Travis Scott Is Back In Production

Last December, Kid Cudi said that the “moment had passed” for a joint album with Travis Scott. The Scotts came about after the pair teamed up for a single of the same name in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a lack of updates led many to believe that the project had fallen by the wayside. This was exacerbated by Cudi’s aforementioned comments in December 2022.

Of course, the news cycle on Travis Scott was then taken over by his months-long campaign promoting Utopia, which Scott released on July 28. However, apparently, The Scotts is coming…eventually. That’s according to Cudi, who answered questions from fans about the fate of the album in the wake of the Utopia release. Cudi was one of many artists to feature on the album, appearing on “Looove”.

Kid Cudi Promises “The Scotts” Is Coming

Its def happening at some point. Dont even trip 😈✌🏾👽 https://t.co/YljSrfvTPB — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) July 28, 2023

Cudi made his announcement in a series of quote tweets in the hours after Utopia dropped. “Its def happening at some point. Dont even trip 😈✌🏾👽,” Cudi told one fan. “Hes just dropped!! And we need to take the time to get it right. I wanna create a ton of songs and pick the tastiest ones and really make it a moment for the culture. We only get 1 first album, its gotta be the illest. For now, UTOPIA 🙏🏾✌🏾👽,” he told another when they asked when The Scotts might drop.

“Me and Trav hadn’t talked about it since the single so years passed and I figured it wasnt happening. And im someone who likes to work when the moment is right and I felt like the moment passed. But then Trav said something publically so I was like well shit I guess we doin it ha talked to him to confirm and he was w it,” Cudi explained when a fan asked how the album is suddenly back on the table. It’s clear that there is no definite plan for The Scotts right now. However, it appears, at least for the moment, that the album is back on the table.

