- MusicEminem Discusses 50 Cent Potential Collab Album, Detroit Lions, & More With DJ Whoo KidEminem says he wants to hear a new album from 50 Cent.By Cole Blake
- MusicTy Dolla Sign Unveils New "Vultures" Tribute TattooTy Dolla Sign is dedicated.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMetro Boomin Teases Zaytoven Collaborative Project, Asks Fans For Name IdeasThe collaborative projects keep coming for Metro Boomin.By Cole Blake
- MusicFuture Teases Metro Boomin Collab Album Yet Again, Acknowledges Long WaitUsually Metro's the one to hype the project up, but Fewtch recalled a tweet from back in May in which he initially teased this return.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesGucci Mane Links With B.G. For Collab Tape "Choppers & Bricks"Gucci has been behind three projects this year. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKanye West Reveals Release Date For Ty Dolla $ign Collab Album, "Vultures"Fans are hoping he actually goes through with it.By Alexander Cole
- MixtapesConway The Machine And Conductor Williams Unleash New Body Of Work "Conductor Machine"The wait is over!By Tallie Spencer
- SongsConway The Machine & Wun Two Deliver A Laidback Quickie With "Cosca": StreamThe Drumwork MC is in a more tender bag this time around, with a gorgeous guitar loop and a relatively measured and easy-going delivery.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesLil Wayne And 2 Chainz Unleash "Welcome 2 Collegrove" Album With Features From 21 Savage, Usher, Rick Ross, And MoreThe new project is star-studded.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicThe Alchemist Answers Kid Cudi's Joint Album TweetAlc is down to make some music with Kid Cudi soon.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicRick Ross And Meek Mill Compare Their Viral Diving Fail VideosThe two collaborators compared their hilarious viral clips. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicMetro Boomin Teases “Crazy” Beat Made For FutureMetro Boomin is still at work on his collaborative album with Future.By Cole Blake