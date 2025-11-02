Young Thug Admits He Doesn't Know Who The Alchemist Is After Collab Meme

February 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Young Thug performs with Camila Cabello during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Maybe Young Thug's confusion is about Ian Connor, who recently posted texts with Thugger about The Alchemist and their collab album meme.

Young Thug already released his long-awaited album UY SCUTI earlier this year, but could he really have two in the tank for 2025? Well, it's not likely, because the album that some fans are dreaming of – an "introspective jazz" collab project with The Alchemist – is apparently outside of his realm of knowledge.

If you don't recognize the meme, Debating Hip-Hop on Twitter is one of a few accounts who popularized this "introspective jazz" collab album prospect, and it went viral on the Internet's rap side. A reporter even asked Uncle Al about the meme at ComplexCon, which he had briefly and lightly suggested genuine interest in on social media.

"I can't confirm or deny anything, bro" the producer joked when asked about the Thugger collab. "I need that, too. You can hook it up? Bro, can you hook it up? Talk to him [points to fan]. If he makes it happen, then it's gon' happen. It's on you now, bro. You're the one. You got this, right? Don't let me down."

Then, Ian Connor of all people remembered to ask Thug about this, posting a text message exchange with him on Twitter. "You ever seen the tweet that he talm bout and do you know who he is?" he asked the Atlanta rapper. "No who's this?" he replied. Maybe Spider didn't have Connor's number saved, which is the more forgiving interpretation.

"The Alchemist, one of the greatest producers of all time," Ian Connor responded. "I'll Kall you when my brain comes up with a plan, but this is sumn that needs to be done." Did the conversation end there? The world may never know...

Young Thug ComplexCon

Elsewhere at ComplexCon, Young Thug had a blast. He performed in the middle of a mosh pit with fans at one point, and it seems like the whole thing went by pretty smoothly.

Meanwhile, The Alchemist just dropped GOLDFISH, a collaborative sonic and short film project with Hit-Boy. Will his next newly announced LP be collaborative as well, and will it be with Thugger? It seems like we will just have to patiently wait and see...

