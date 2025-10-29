YFN Lucci Alleges Fani Willis Pressured Him To Snitch On Young Thug

During a recent appearance on Perspektives With Bank, Lucci discussed the now-squashed beef, and was asked if authorities ever tried to get him to reveal information about his former foe. "Hell yeah," he admitted. "Plenty of times."

He went on to allege that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis would try to convince him to talk by suggesting he could get out early, but he wasn't convinced.

YFN Lucci & Young Thug

While on the topic of Young Thug, Lucci was also asked whether or not a music video is in their future. According to him, they're trying to make something work, though they're not allowed to be around each other as convicted felons.

This isn't the first time YFN Lucci discussed making peace with Young Thug, either. During an interview with Fly Guy DC on SiriusXM back in September, he shared what their goal was when they decided to collaborate.

“First off, we been through a lot,” he explained. “Everybody lost people; we lost people. Most important sh*t, we lost our time. We had to be away from our family. So, coming home, it’s like, damn, what the hell can a n***a do to bro? We gone’ keep doing that sh*t and end up back in jail or one of our homies dead or one of us dead? Or we gone’ fix this sh*t and make this sh*t look good for the A?”