YFN Lucci
- CrimeRappers Who Have Received Lengthy Prison SentencesHip Hop’s long history with crime has put many rappers behind bars.By Demi Phillips
- SongsYFN Lucci Drops "Free Me" Amid His Recent Legal IssuesLucci wants a fresh start. By Zachary Horvath
- CrimeWhy YFN Lucci Was Sentenced To 20 Years In PrisonThe Fulton County DA has been hard at work prosecuting rappers suspected of engaging in gang violence, with YFN Lucci pleading guilty.By TeeJay Small
- RelationshipsYFN Lucci & Reginae Carter: Relationship TimelineSince YFN Lucci’s sentencing, many are keen on whether Reginae is still with him.By Demi Phillips
- MusicWhat Is YFN Lucci's Best-Selling Song?Lucci has two songs competing for the crown.By Demi Phillips
- Music7 Essential YFN Lucci Songs You Need To Stream Right NowLucci’s music has received a considerable boost since his recent arrest. By Demi Phillips
- MusicYFN Lucci Net Worth 2024: What Is The Rapper Worth? Explore YFN Lucci's artistic journey and the twists in his life, leading to a significant net worth amid significant life changes.By Axl Banks
- CrimeYFN RICO Trial Officially Set To Begin Early Next YearThe trial will finally get underway on January 8, 2024. By Lavender Alexandria
- CrimeYoung Thug's Lawyer Explains YFN Lucci Connection In CourtHe opened up on the origin of the two rapper's beef.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicMeek Mill Speaks Out Against Using Rap Lyrics In TrialsMeek once again expressed his concerns with the criminal justice system. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBoosie Badazz Reacts To YFN Lucci's Plea Deal OfferBoosie Badazz thinks that YFN Lucci doesn't deserve his charges.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureYFN Lucci Rejects 20-Year Plea Deal In Favour Of RICO TrialThe DA's deal for Lucci would require him to plead guilty to felony murder, racketeering, aggravated assault, and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicYFN Lucci Appears To Pour Lean In JailYFN Lucci may be facing more trouble behind bars. By Randy Mitchell
- LifeYFN Lucci Reportedly Refuses To Testify Against Young ThugThe beef between Young Thug and YFN Lucci is at the center of a legal battle, and the latter isn't turning on his foe.By Erika Marie
- MusicYFN Lucci Reveals His New Girl On InstagramLove is the air for the rapper.By Kairi Coe
- Pop CultureYFN Lucci's Attorney Denies Rumors That He'll Testify in YSL RICO CaseOn Thursday (December 29), rumors began circulating that the "Everyday We Lit" rapper would be a witness in the upcoming YSL RICO case.By Isaac Fontes