Another includes the tensions between Young Thug and YFN Lucci which had reportedly began in 2015. Theirs is similar to YB and Durk's due to it allegedly involving violence and their respective affiliates. But as of just a couple of months ago, they publicly reconciled.

Young Thug and YFN Lucci decided to drop their albums (UY SCUTI and ALREADY LEGEND.) on the same day and appear on a track of theirs. In September they shared why they decided to bury the hatchet. Both reasons were quite similar.

Per Thugger, "We came a long way from the trenches. We got rid of our problems. I hope y'all find a way to get rid of the problems y'all have in y'all life... I did that for Atlanta, for the community, for the city. We tired of losing people for nothing. Even if it is something, it's just not worth losing people."

How Did Young Thug & YFN Lucci End Their Beef?

As for Lucci's point of view he said, "First off, we been through a lot. Everybody lost people; we lost people. Most important sh*t, we lost our time. We had to be away from our family. So, coming home, it’s like, damn, what the hell can a n**** do to bro? We gone’ keep doing that sh*t and end up back in jail or one of our homies dead or one of us dead? Or we gone’ fix this sh*t and make this sh*t look good for the A?"

According to 21 Savage, he had a lot to do with both of his friends reaching that conclusion. Tell Big Bank he says, "If I just watched two n****s almost lose they freedom behind some sh*t, why not bring y'all together? Why not put the bug in y'all ear?"

He continues, "They still connected on their own, I just put it in both of their ears to do it." Savage goes on to share that he wrote to Lucci while he was still in prison and got a note back via someone in his circle saying that he'd be willing to sit down with Thug and hash things out.

Then, after Lucci returned and Thug was working on UY SCUTI, Savage says that he also pushed the latter to put Lucci on a song.