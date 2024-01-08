21 savage
- MusicRappers Who Own Their MastersOne of the greatest business moves artists and rappers can make is owning their masters. Here's a list of rappers who have been shrewd enough to gain ownership of their masters. By Angelique Garr
- MusicDJ Akademiks Addresses Adin Ross & 21 Savage Scam AllegationsEven though the situation between Ross and Savage seems to have resolved between them, folks still have their theories and criticisms.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music50 Cent Picks Which 21 Savage Track He Thinks Is The Best Song Out Right NowHe also shared a clip of Savage discussing him during a recent interview. By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureKai Cenat & 21 Savage Stream: Celina Powell Posts BTS Video As Men Entertain Viewers"Latto is this yo man!?" one person inquired, though it's unclear whether Powell was on set as a guest of 21 or Kai.By Hayley Hynes
- Music21 Savage "American Dream" First Week Sales Are HereThe Slaughter Gang head honcho's recently released studio album is right up there with "i am > i was" for his biggest solo debut.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Reviews21 Savage "American Dream" Review21 Savage's third solo album "American Dream" just dropped, alongside a trailer for an upcoming biopic of the same name. By TeeJay Small
- Music21 Savage Earns Fourth Number One Album On Billboard 200 With "American Dream"21 is building quite the catalog. By Zachary Horvath
- Music21 Savage "american dream" Hits No. 1 On Apple Music, He Asks Fans About Poop BarThe "née-nah" MC is considering changing a particularly viral and debated bar on his new album, and we can't say we blame him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music21 Savage "american dream" First-Week Sales Projections Are HereThe Atlanta trap icon might have the biggest solo debut of his career, excluding his Metro Boomin and Drake collab projects.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music21 Savage & Kid Cudi Hit Hard On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: StreamOther "Fire Emoji" entries this week came from Boldy James, Doja Cat, Joey Bada$$, TiaCorine, That Mexican OT, and so many more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Songs21 Savage And Travis Scott Bring Ridiculous Energy To Metro Boomin's Beat On "Née-nah"We need a 21 and Travis collab album, now. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDrake Covers Metro Boomin's Name While Promoting 21 Savage's New AlbumPettiness is the name of the game, and while Metro said there's no deep beef here, it seems like The Boy would rather take the smoke.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music Videos21 Savage Takes Us Back To His Hometown Roots In "Redrum" Music Video21's "redrum" is a major highlight. By Zachary Horvath
- Music21 Savage Dissed Gunna On "american dream," Fans TheorizeWhile there's nothing specific in terms of references, it's hard to interpret anti-snitching bars any other way these days.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureCaleb McLaughlin Net Worth 2024: What Is The "American Dream: The 21 Savage Story" Star Worth?Follow Caleb McLaughlin's journey from a child actor to starring in 21 Savage's upcoming "American Dream" biopic with Donald Glover.By Rain Adams
- Music21 Savage Confirms Release Date And Reveals Cover Art For "American Dream" AlbumThe album will be competing with Kid Cudi's "INSANO." By Zachary Horvath
- Original Content21 Savage "American Dream" With Donald Glover: What We KnowThe movie's reportedly set to release on July 4th of this year, and will bring new music from the Slaughter Gang boss coming very soon.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop Culture21 Savage Reveals Rumored Biopic, Will Star Childish Gambino And "Stranger Things" Star Caleb McLaughlinNot too much is known about the project yet, but it looks to be a biopic. By Zachary Horvath