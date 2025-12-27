HoneyKomb Brazy Resolves Issues With 21 Savage & Lil Baby

21 Savage's new album WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS? has resulted in a lot of debate among hip-hop artists and people allegedly formerly in the streets, whether it's allies like Lil Baby or detractors like HoneyKomb Brazy. A Mobile, Alabama native, Brazy had criticized the "f**k the streets" movement, but it seems like some conversations have given him new perspective.

As caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, HoneyKomb took to his IG Story with a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Baby. "Man this the realest conversation I had since I been home boy," he wrote. "@lilbaby u really a real n***a I wish it was more in the game like u. But the talk we just had changed my whole mind set. Im finna stay free n do this music s**t just like u said [100 emoji]."

Then, the Alabama MC revealed that he hopped on the phone with Savage and hashed out their grievances and perspectives. "I can't lie that bihh @21savage different af," he wrote on his Instagram Story, as caught by No Jumper on IG. "bra really a real n***a n we talked for hours. I feel where he coming from right is right we can save the streets like u said. That s**t just came out n ppl took it n ran with it but im on u mean us nun but good u got brazy."

21 reposted this on his Story with the caption "Traumatized #savethestreets." Also, HKB claimed that he played the Atlanta rapper a diss track against him, and that he joked that if it ever came out, Brazy would be banned from Atlanta.

"F**k The Streets"

HoneyKomb Brazy also had other issues with Big Bank for supposedly canceling their interview for this criticism of the Atlanta "f**k the streets" movement, but apparently they have settled those issues as well. At the end of the day, most of this seems like a slight misunderstanding based on semantics.