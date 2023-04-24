beef squashed
- Pop CultureShannon Sharpe & Mike Epps Link Up, Squash BeefWill we still see an All Star Game "Club Shay Shay" featuring Epps?By Ben Mock
- MusicKid Cudi & Lupe Fiasco Finally Squash Their BeefKid Cudi and Lupe Fiasco are on a "brand new journey."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicChaka Khan Apologizes To Kanye West For "Silly Grudge" Over Sped-Up Vocal SampleYe sampled Khan's "Through The Fire" on "Through The Wire," and for years she took issue with how he chopped it up.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Durk Calls Out NBA YoungBoy Over His Address, YoungBoy Clears Things UpIt looks to be a ruse, but we may never truly know. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicCam'ron Credits Gillie Da Kid & Wallo For Squashing Mase Beef, Dame Dash Weighs InDame Dash is glad to see that Cam'ron and Mase "finally gained the credit they deserve."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYungeen Ace Shows Love To Foolio After ShootingAce jumped in to wish his former rival love after his shooting.By Ben Mock
- MusicDJ Akademiks Claims Drake Tried To Mediate SZA BeefDrizzy reportedly wanted to know if a middle ground could be reached.By Ben Mock
- MusicNoname And J. Cole Squashed Their Beef Earlier This Year, "Sundial" Rapper ClaimsNoname claims they cleared things up and they "do not have beef."By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsGucci Mane And T.I. Put Their Rivalry Behind Them At His Latest Show: WatchThe 11-year beef is over. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Called Birdman To Squash Beef, Radio Host ClaimsThe two had been beefing since 2016.By Ben Mock
- MusicMeek Mill Updates Fans On His Relationship With DrakeMeek spoke on where things stand with him and Drake.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicSada Baby Quashes Beef With Doe BoyThe two rappers have reportedly reached a truce.By Ben Mock
- MusicTasha K Surrenders In Sexyy Red Beef After Talking To Rapper's MomThe notorious blogger is already abandoning her latest feud.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureBabyface Breaks Silence On Anita Baker "Feud"Babyface speaks out on why he got fired from Baker's tour.By Jake Lyda
- MusicCam'Ron Settles Ben Gordon BeefCam'Ron wants to clear the air with Ben GordonBy Ben Mock
- MusicBow Wow Forgives Jermaine DupriThe hatchet has been buried.By James Jones
- MusicSukihana Praises Lil Mama After Their FeudThe former "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" star appeared on The Breakfast Club to call the New York rapper a "legend."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBad Bunny Apologizes To Harry Styles For Coachella ShadeBenito took his apology a step further at his final Coachella performance.By Noah Grant