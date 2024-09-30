LUCKI & Playboi Carti Appear To Bury The Hatchet With Vague IG Story Post

From the beginning, this seemed to all be a misunderstanding.

Playboi Carti took some words from LUCKI to heart a couple of weeks ago, leading to the two MCs to trade some shots. The Opium label boss had an issue with the Chicago, Illinois native buying a chain and saying, "crosses up". He viewed that as a sneak diss toward his "ALL RED" track where he raps, "Upside-down cross tat' on my neck, shut 'em up, uh, uh". LUCKI attempted to clarify what he meant in a short video, saying, "Like I said from the jump, I don't dislike you. You think, yesterday, because I bought a chain and I said, 'crosses up,' that I was sneak dissing you".

He later added, "I just bought a chain and was saying, 'crosses up.' You just insecure because you don't love Jesus like that". LUCKI then shared an older picture of Carti with a t-shirt that said "I [heart] Jesus" on it. A few days later, the "Timeless" MC would subtly fire back on IG, "Should've signed to the O. I ain't worried bout nobody, n****s can talk, say whatever they wanna say about me".

Lucki Seems To Be The One Who Made The Call

Now, though, there is another vague social media post from LUCKI, although it appears to be showing signs of positivity. According to Kurrco, the GEMINI! creator posted a screenshot of a recently completed phone call with "Barti" to his second account's IG Story. We can only assume that it was between him and Carti and that they discussed the public feud. Overall, it seems like things are all good now given that there's a "❤️" emoji over the screenshot. It is good to see that they reconciled, even if it was just a misunderstanding, ultimately.