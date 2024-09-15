Playboi Carti Claims The NYPD Shut Down His Birthday Event

Carti was excited to connect with fans.

Playboi Carti celebrated his birthday a day late in New York on Saturday (September 14), but the city apparently did not have a fun gift for him. Moreover, he took to his Instagram accounts to claim that the NY Police Department shut down his party in Brooklyn for unknown reasons. Although, Carti did allude to a massive crowd at it, which you can see in a video clip down below. "NYPD SHUT ME DOWN," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "I TREID SOOO HARD TO CELEBRATE WITH YOU TONIGHT THE MUSIC WAS ABOUT TO BE INSANE I WAS OUTSIDE THE WHOLE TIME THEY TOLD ME THEY WOULD LOCK ME UP IF I GOT OUT THE CAR ITS MY F***IN BIRTHDAY WTF."

"TBH YALL DID YALL THANG 10,000 PEOPLE OUTSIDE VENUE ONLY FIT 3K PD FOLKS TRYING LOCK ME UNFORTUNATELY THANK U NEW YORK. THIIS MY 2ND HOME I GOT YAL," the Atlanta creative added in a repost on his alternate IG account. Playboi Carti celebrated his actual birthday on Friday by dropping a new single, "ALL RED." Check out his comments and a clip of the event down below.

Playboi Carti Blasts The NYPD

Elsewhere, Playboi Carti was recently at the center of a fan debate and discussion thanks to when he posted some private DMs between him and Lucki. Apparently, he felt like the Chicago rapper dissed him online, but the "Courtesy Of" rapper was quick to clarify this. "Like I said from the jump, I don't dislike you," he expressed. "You think, yesterday, because I bought a chain and I said, 'crosses up,' that I was sneak dissing you because you made a song that said, 'upside down cross, tat' on my neck,' but it wasn't that though. I just bought a chain and was saying, 'crosses up.' You just insecure because you don't love Jesus like that."