Playboi Carti Claims The NYPD Shut Down His Birthday Event

BYGabriel Bras Nevares160 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wiz Khalifa In Concert - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 09: Playboi Carti performs in concert during "The Decent Exposure" tour opener at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on July 09, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Carti was excited to connect with fans.

Playboi Carti celebrated his birthday a day late in New York on Saturday (September 14), but the city apparently did not have a fun gift for him. Moreover, he took to his Instagram accounts to claim that the NY Police Department shut down his party in Brooklyn for unknown reasons. Although, Carti did allude to a massive crowd at it, which you can see in a video clip down below. "NYPD SHUT ME DOWN," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "I TREID SOOO HARD TO CELEBRATE WITH YOU TONIGHT THE MUSIC WAS ABOUT TO BE INSANE I WAS OUTSIDE THE WHOLE TIME THEY TOLD ME THEY WOULD LOCK ME UP IF I GOT OUT THE CAR ITS MY F***IN BIRTHDAY WTF."

"TBH YALL DID YALL THANG 10,000 PEOPLE OUTSIDE VENUE ONLY FIT 3K PD FOLKS TRYING LOCK ME UNFORTUNATELY THANK U NEW YORK. THIIS MY 2ND HOME I GOT YAL," the Atlanta creative added in a repost on his alternate IG account. Playboi Carti celebrated his actual birthday on Friday by dropping a new single, "ALL RED." Check out his comments and a clip of the event down below.

Read More: Playboi Carti Or Future? Fans Completely Befuddled On Who Dropped "ALL RED"

Playboi Carti Blasts The NYPD

Elsewhere, Playboi Carti was recently at the center of a fan debate and discussion thanks to when he posted some private DMs between him and Lucki. Apparently, he felt like the Chicago rapper dissed him online, but the "Courtesy Of" rapper was quick to clarify this. "Like I said from the jump, I don't dislike you," he expressed. "You think, yesterday, because I bought a chain and I said, 'crosses up,' that I was sneak dissing you because you made a song that said, 'upside down cross, tat' on my neck,' but it wasn't that though. I just bought a chain and was saying, 'crosses up.' You just insecure because you don't love Jesus like that."

In terms of other IG activity, Playboi Carti also clarified that a Dedication-inspired cover for his new album isn't actually the official artwork. We still don't know what that will be. But with pre-orders live right now, we expect to know sooner rather than later. Then again, this is Carti we're talking about. We might be in the dark for a little while longer...

Read More: Playboi Carti Responds To Adin Ross' Reaction To His New Song "ALL RED"

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...