new york police department
- CrimeNYPD Cop Violently Kicked Off Subway Platform Into TracksA New York City officer was kicked by a man who had jumped the turnstiles at a subway station.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsNYPD Fire Officer Daniel Pantaleo For Eric Garner's Death From ChokeholdNew York City Police Commissioner James O’Neill announced Daniel Pantaleo has been fired from the NYPD.By Aron A.
- SocietyEric Garner: NYPD Officer Will Not Be Charged For DeathProsecutors decided against charging the NYPD officer responsible for Eric Garner's death in 2014.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentNYPD Officers Confused Cremated Ashes For Heroin During Raid: ReportThe Brooklyn family was livid. By Aida C.
- Music50 Cent Unleashes Tirade On "Shoot On Sight" NYPD Officer50 Cent wants Emmanuel Gonzalez to lose his job.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Spotted Hanging Out With Alleged Crooked NYPD Detective At Boxing Match50 Cent and Detective David Terrell reportedly kicked it off.By Aron A.