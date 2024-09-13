Playboi Carti Hypes Up Kanye West Collab On Upcoming Album

BYGabriel Bras Nevares415 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rolling Loud Miami 2019
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - MAY 12: Jordan Terrell Carter known by his stage name Playboi Carti performs during day three of Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
The "Go2DaMoon" duo is coming back for more...

Playboi Carti is back... For now. Of course, it's entirely possible that this whole rollout hype ends up being a false flag, but we'd rather keep our optimism while we can. As such, many fans are more excited than ever for the confirmed release of his new album, I AM MUSIC (or just MUSIC? We'll see...). This became especially true after the Atlanta rage star hinted at more Kanye West collabs on this next project. "@ye KANT WAIT 2 SHOW THE WORLD WHAT WE BEEN WORKING ON WIT DIS ALBUM WE DA REAL 5L NO DOUBT," he shared on his Instagram Story on Friday (September 13), which is coincidentally Carti's birthday. Happy trip around the sun!

However, just as many fans are skeptical due to Ye's shoddy releases as of late. But the two have a relatively extensive collaborative history dating back to the Chicago artist's executive production on Playboi Carti's Whole Lotta Red and feature on its track "Go2DaMoon." Almost everything else has been on Kanye West albums: "Off The Grid" and "Junya" off Donda, "Mr. Miyagi" off Donda 2, "FUK SUMN" and "CARNIVAL" off VULTURES 1, "FIELD TRIP" off VULTURES 2, and Ye's production on Carti's "2024." Another reason for skepticism, though, concerns Carti's new single "ALL RED."

Read More: Playboi Carti Or Future? Fans Completely Befuddled On Who Dropped "ALL RED"

Playboi Carti & Kanye West Have More On The Way

Furthermore, many fans think that Playboi Carti emulated Future too much on this new song, even if they're grateful that he finally seems to be kicking his next era into full gear. We'll see what the next step is in this process. Elsewhere, he also put up pre-orders for box sets of the new album, which you can pair with a hoodie, a T-shirt, or a hat. As far as a release date or anything like that, everyone is still in the dark.

According to the Opium boss' website, these pre-orders will ship no later than six months after September 12, so that's at least one indication suggesting that the latest we could get the LP is around March or April of next year. Hopefully, it's sooner... Regardless of all this, there is one other Playboi Carti collab on the horizon that definitely has fans more excited. He recently was a special guest at The Weeknd's São Paulo show to debut a new song together.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar & Playboi Carti Affiliate Hints At Collaboration

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...