Playboi Carti Hypes Up Kanye West Collab On Upcoming Album

The "Go2DaMoon" duo is coming back for more...

Playboi Carti is back... For now. Of course, it's entirely possible that this whole rollout hype ends up being a false flag, but we'd rather keep our optimism while we can. As such, many fans are more excited than ever for the confirmed release of his new album, I AM MUSIC (or just MUSIC? We'll see...). This became especially true after the Atlanta rage star hinted at more Kanye West collabs on this next project. "@ye KANT WAIT 2 SHOW THE WORLD WHAT WE BEEN WORKING ON WIT DIS ALBUM WE DA REAL 5L NO DOUBT," he shared on his Instagram Story on Friday (September 13), which is coincidentally Carti's birthday. Happy trip around the sun!

However, just as many fans are skeptical due to Ye's shoddy releases as of late. But the two have a relatively extensive collaborative history dating back to the Chicago artist's executive production on Playboi Carti's Whole Lotta Red and feature on its track "Go2DaMoon." Almost everything else has been on Kanye West albums: "Off The Grid" and "Junya" off Donda, "Mr. Miyagi" off Donda 2, "FUK SUMN" and "CARNIVAL" off VULTURES 1, "FIELD TRIP" off VULTURES 2, and Ye's production on Carti's "2024." Another reason for skepticism, though, concerns Carti's new single "ALL RED."

Playboi Carti & Kanye West Have More On The Way

Furthermore, many fans think that Playboi Carti emulated Future too much on this new song, even if they're grateful that he finally seems to be kicking his next era into full gear. We'll see what the next step is in this process. Elsewhere, he also put up pre-orders for box sets of the new album, which you can pair with a hoodie, a T-shirt, or a hat. As far as a release date or anything like that, everyone is still in the dark.