- MusicDrake Shares Throwback Pictures On Instagram, Calls Playboi Carti's Filter RacistDrake seemed upset that Carti's filter had trouble recognizing darker skin tones.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicPlayboi Carti's New Mask For "VULTURES 1" Paris Listening Party Draws Slipknot ComparisonsDid he represent the rock genre well? By Zachary Horvath
- Music VideosThe Weeknd Drops "Popular" Music Video With Madonna & Playboi Carti: WatchA couple of months after the song's release, and days after the music video's premiere on "Fortnite," we finally got these lavish visuals.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsIggy Azalea & Playboi Carti: Relationship TimelineThe highs, lows, and everything in between the former controversy-stirring couple.By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureIce Spice's "Devilish" Pink Upside-Down Cross Chain Was A Gift From Playboi CartiWe now know the mystery gift giver. By Zachary Horvath
- ViralAdin Ross Teases Playboi Carti Reunion Stream... AgainWe all know how well it went the first time.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West's Dentist Shuts Down Rumors Of The Rapper Having His Teeth RemovedWest simply got an incredibly expensive grill put over his teeth.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKanye West Recording Music Video For Ty Dolla $ign & Playboi Carti Song: WatchNew footage suggests that there could be some promo visuals for "Vultures," although we know how these teases tend to go.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPlayboi Carti's Arrest Gets Reactions From Benji Blue Bills & Bear1BossBenji clowned the Opium boss for trying to get out of prison, whereas Bear1Boss couldn't believe that they got booked in the same jail. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTravis Scott Rocks The Crowd By Performing Playboi Carti's "BACKR00MS" And Playing "2024" In The Club: WatchBoth of these songs have been huge for Carti. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicPlayboi Carti New Album: What We Know So FarThe return of Carti is underway. By Demi Phillips
- StreetwearPlayboi Carti Shows Off Iced-Out Custom Opium WatchOpium continues to flourish in every way. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicPlayboi Carti Reveals Some Texts From Travis Scott After "BACKR00MS" ReleaseIt makes sense after how viral "BACKR00MS" is becoming. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKanye West Reposts Playboi Carti Single Announcement, Sparks Fan SpeculationCarti's new song may have been produced by West.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicPlayboi Carti & Travis Scott Dropping New Music TonightThe wait for "Music" is almost over, and this duo wasted absolutely no time in kicking off 2024 with an exciting and promising bang.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPlayboi Carti Dropping New Music Very Soon, Producer F1lthy Seemingly ConfirmsThe "Rockstar Made" hitmaker suggested that new material may come out today, so it seems like 2024 is starting off hot.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Yachty Bumps "Whole Lotta Red" At The Dinner Table In Resurfaced VideoIn the old clip Yachty is making his family listen to Carti's 2020 album.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTravis Scott Reveals Why He Played "FE!N" 10 Times In A Row At Recent ShowHis concerts have an obvious notoriety that opens them up to some scrutiny. By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsPlayboi Carti's "H00DBYAIR" Single Helps Usher In His Next EraCarti is making good on his promise to feed his fans this holiday season.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsPlayboi Carti's "2024" Is Turning Into An Overnight SensationThe single features production from Kanye West, Ojivolta, and Earl on the Beat. By Zachary Horvath