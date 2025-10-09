The Weeknd Adds Multiple New Dates To “After Hours Til Dawn” Tour With Playboi Carti

The Weeknd New Dates Hip Hop News
The Weeknd, an R&amp;B and pop singer-songwriter from Toronto, Canada, performs during a sold out show at Ford Field in Detroit on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Sarahbeth Maney / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Weeknd is preparing to perform in South America, the UK, and Europe on his "After Hours Til Dawn" tour alongside Playboi Carti in 2026.

The Weeknd has spent a lot of time of the road in recent years. Now, he's preparing to make his way around South America, the UK, and Europe on his "After Hours Til Dawn" tour in 2026. He'll be joined by Playboi Carti, and recently, they added even more dates to the massive trek. In June, they'll stop in Manchester, Copenhagen, and Munich. The following month, they'll perform in Lille and Paris. In September, they'll move onto shows in Barcelona and Lisbon, per Kurrco.

The next leg of the tour is scheduled to begin in April and come to a close in September. Artist and Mastercard presale begins on October 15 at 12 p.m. local time. General ticket sales begin on October 17 at 12 p.m. local time.

As for Playboi Carti, he's currently on a tour of his own alongside his Opium crew. The "Antagonist 2.0" tour kicked off earlier this month and features Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, Apollored1, and Homixide Gang. They've alread hit cities like Salt Lake City, Portland, and more.

Read More: Playboi Carti Performs One Of His Most Infamous Leaks On Tour

Playboi Carti Tour

The tour will wrap up in December of this year with a show at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. So far, it's been a major success. Earlier this week, Carti even surprised his crowd in Seattle with a performance of one of his most popular leaked songs, "Made It This Far." It's yet to see an official release, though it reportedly leaked online in full back in 2023.

Touring isn't the only thing on Carti's plate these days, either. He's also working on his highly anticipated fourth studio album, BABY BOI. The project doesn't have an official release date at the time of writing, but according to some sources, it won't be too much longer before fans get to hear it.

DJ Akademiks took to X last month, for example, claiming that the release is imminent. "Playboi Carti told me he got some fye on the way he can’t wait to drop," he revealed. "Hollyyy … get focused yall. Release date: so sooonnnn."

Read More: Playboi Carti's "Antagonist 2.0" Tour Setlist Is Beyond Parody

