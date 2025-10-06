Playboi Carti's "Antagonist 2.0" Tour Setlist Is Beyond Parody

BY Alexander Cole 49 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 21: Playboi Carti performs during The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Playboi Carti is currently on tour with Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson, and Homixide Gang, and as you will see, his setlist is quite something.

Playboi Carti is one of the biggest artists in the entire world right now, and while some may not like his music, there are millions who do. Overall, the Atlanta artist is currently on the "Antagonist 2.0" tour where he is alongside his Opium brothers. Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, Apollored1, and Homixide Gang are performing at every stop.

This is easily one of the biggest tours going on right now, even if NBA YoungBoy might have him beat in audience participation. Having said that, over the course of four albums, Carti has delivered a plethora of hits to his fanbase. Consequently, fans have been expecting an impressive setlist, especially after all of the delays to this tour.

In true Carti fashion, he has delivered something that is going to be a bit polarizing. As you can see down below, the setlist mostly contains songs from his new album MUSIC. This is easily Carti's most alienating album to date, and as a result, some fans may not enjoy the show in its totality.

Read More: Young Thug Speaks On Gay Rumors And Playboi Carti & Lil Uzi Vert's Style

Playboi Carti Tour Setlist

Perhaps the most ridiculous part of the setlist is the fact that it contains "POP OUT" six times. He plays it twice at the beginning, and four times at the end. We do see some Die Lit and Whole Lotta Red songs, although if you're expecting his early work, prepare to be disappointed.

Instead, the artist has gone with the songs that are going to rupture your ear drums. "OPM Babi" being the second song on the setlist just tells you that Carti wants to be as abrasive as possible. Although considering the memes around this song, we're sure the fans at the show won't mind hearing it.

For the Playboi Carti haters out there, this setlist is simply going to reaffirm why you may not like him. For the artist's biggest fans, this is just yet another example of the artist being an innovator.

Read More: Tyler, The Creator, Clipse, Playboi Carti & More Submit For 2026 Grammys

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 76.8K
playboi-carti-brings-out-opium-signees-weeknd-tour-hip-hop-news Music Playboi Carti Brings Out Ken Carson & Homixide Gang At The Weeknd Concert In Miami 1355
The Weeknd Timeless Kai Cenat Playboi Carti Rolling Loud LA Hip Hop News Viral The Weeknd Performs "Timeless" With Kai Cenat During Playboi Carti's Rolling Loud LA Set 1270
Wireless Festival 2023 - Day 1 Music Playboi Carti Release Timeline Seemingly Surfaces Online 5.0K
Comments 0