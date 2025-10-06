Playboi Carti's "Antagonist 2.0" Tour Setlist Is Beyond Parody

Playboi Carti is one of the biggest artists in the entire world right now, and while some may not like his music, there are millions who do. Overall, the Atlanta artist is currently on the "Antagonist 2.0" tour where he is alongside his Opium brothers. Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, Apollored1, and Homixide Gang are performing at every stop.

This is easily one of the biggest tours going on right now, even if NBA YoungBoy might have him beat in audience participation. Having said that, over the course of four albums, Carti has delivered a plethora of hits to his fanbase. Consequently, fans have been expecting an impressive setlist, especially after all of the delays to this tour.

In true Carti fashion, he has delivered something that is going to be a bit polarizing. As you can see down below, the setlist mostly contains songs from his new album MUSIC. This is easily Carti's most alienating album to date, and as a result, some fans may not enjoy the show in its totality.

Playboi Carti Tour Setlist

Perhaps the most ridiculous part of the setlist is the fact that it contains "POP OUT" six times. He plays it twice at the beginning, and four times at the end. We do see some Die Lit and Whole Lotta Red songs, although if you're expecting his early work, prepare to be disappointed.

Instead, the artist has gone with the songs that are going to rupture your ear drums. "OPM Babi" being the second song on the setlist just tells you that Carti wants to be as abrasive as possible. Although considering the memes around this song, we're sure the fans at the show won't mind hearing it.