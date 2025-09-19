Playboi Carti Is Allegedly Dropping Some New Music "So Soon"

As much as Playboi Carti did deliver this year with the release of MUSIC, that doesn't completely erase the four-year wait for it from our memories. As such, pretty much every new update, tease, speculative statement, or social media hint regarding the next project BABY BOI or new music in general immediately falls under heavy skepticism, and DJ Akademiks is not exempt from this.

The commentator and journalist took to Twitter on Friday afternoon (September 19) to claim that the Atlanta rage star "told told me he got some fye on the way he can’t wait to drop . Hollyyy … get focused yall. Release date: so sooonnnn."

What's ironic about this claim is that one of Playboi Carti's Opium colleagues dropped today. Broken Hearts 3 from Destroy Lonely came out, and the collective's upcoming tour is going to rock plenty of arenas. Therefore, many folks feel like Carti should focus on supporting his crew instead of teasing stuff to Ak or anyone else... But then again, we don't see the dynamics behind closed doors that probably inform many of these moves.

Playboi Carti New Album

Nevertheless, fans continue to foam at the mouth for Playboi Carti's next album, BABY BOI. We already got teases from all over his inner circle and his collaborative connections. What we need is an actual release date, single, direct statement from King Vamp himself... You know the deal.

Still, the only reason why this hype even generates in this desperate and volatile way is because of previous long waits and because Carti's absence is basically a meme at this point. Fans really have no reason to demand music right after an album... Except they do when he's constantly teasing one.

But elsewhere, Playboi Carti and DJ Akademiks have other drama. Given the latter's recent back-and-forths with the former's ex partner and mother of his child, Iggy Azalea, maybe they have been communicating more than usual, leading to this tease.