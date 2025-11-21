DJ Akademiks Reveals Playboi Carti's Grueling Recording Process On Tour

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 305 Views
DJ Akademiks Playboi Carti Recording Process Tour Hip Hop News
DJ Akademiks recently went to enjoy Playboi Carti's concert in Florida, and it seems like they chopped it up.

DJ Akademiks and Playboi Carti have long had a pretty good relationship, stemming back to Ak's Whole Lotta Red appearance as a vocal snippet. At Carti's recent Florida show – which sadly proved scary for Akademiks' friend Cuffem – it seems like they talked for a little bit.

In a livestream clip caught by Kurrco on Twitter, the reporter and commentator spoke on the "GOOD CREDIT" rapper's alleged recording process and lifestyle during his current "Antagonist" tour. Apparently, he wanted Ak to share this with the world: he records four or five songs a day during this trek. Not only that, but the Atlanta artist also allegedly claimed he doesn't sleep after his shows, as nighttime is when his days really start.

DJ Akademiks thought Playboi Carti was lying about these "vamp" tendencies. Nevertheless, he said they went to hang out at a strip club after the show, and Ak actually said he fell asleep there because he was so tired. When they were leaving the club, Carti allegedly told Akademiks to get breakfast with him in the morning. But when the sun came up and the journalist wrote to King Vamp, he got no response until noon, which is when Carti and his cohort allegedly got back from their long night.

"Long story short, Carti's on a nocturnal schedule," DJ Akademiks concluded. Needless to say, he didn't think the MUSIC MC was lying anymore.

Playboi Carti Tour

Of course, this is curious for fans because of Playboi Carti's upcoming music. Die-hards still want answers for the mythical BABY BOI project, rumors that began before the even more mythical MUSIC finally came out. If he's recording so much, where's it all going? Hardcore Opium listeners hope that material doesn't take over four years to materialize the same way that the post-Whole Lotta Red cycle went.

Elsewhere, Playboi Carti's tour has been quite the success. He and his label colleagues – Homixide Gang, Destroy Lonely, and Ken Carson – only have a few dates left before they wrap things up at Carti's home city of Atlanta. Once it ends, will the Opium boss change his routine? We'll see if new music comes out sooner rather than later...

