DJ Akademiks Reveals Playboi Carti's Grueling Recording Process On Tour

DJ Akademiks and Playboi Carti have long had a pretty good relationship, stemming back to Ak's Whole Lotta Red appearance as a vocal snippet. At Carti's recent Florida show – which sadly proved scary for Akademiks' friend Cuffem – it seems like they talked for a little bit.

In a livestream clip caught by Kurrco on Twitter, the reporter and commentator spoke on the "GOOD CREDIT" rapper's alleged recording process and lifestyle during his current "Antagonist" tour. Apparently, he wanted Ak to share this with the world: he records four or five songs a day during this trek. Not only that, but the Atlanta artist also allegedly claimed he doesn't sleep after his shows, as nighttime is when his days really start.

DJ Akademiks thought Playboi Carti was lying about these "vamp" tendencies. Nevertheless, he said they went to hang out at a strip club after the show, and Ak actually said he fell asleep there because he was so tired. When they were leaving the club, Carti allegedly told Akademiks to get breakfast with him in the morning. But when the sun came up and the journalist wrote to King Vamp, he got no response until noon, which is when Carti and his cohort allegedly got back from their long night.

"Long story short, Carti's on a nocturnal schedule," DJ Akademiks concluded. Needless to say, he didn't think the MUSIC MC was lying anymore.

Playboi Carti Tour

Of course, this is curious for fans because of Playboi Carti's upcoming music. Die-hards still want answers for the mythical BABY BOI project, rumors that began before the even more mythical MUSIC finally came out. If he's recording so much, where's it all going? Hardcore Opium listeners hope that material doesn't take over four years to materialize the same way that the post-Whole Lotta Red cycle went.