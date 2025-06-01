Playboi Carti Hypes New Album Up After Bringing Travis Scott Out During The Weeknd Tour

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 754 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Playboi Carti New Album Travis Scott The Weeknd Tour Hip Hop News
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: Playboi Carti performs during the 2024 Rolling Loud music festival at Hard Rock Stadium on December 15, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage/Getty Images)
Gio Ramos and DJ Swamp Izzo, two close Playboi Carti sources, claimed that his "MUSIC" follow-up LP is already finished.

Playboi Carti took over four years to finally drop his Whole Lotta Red follow-up album MUSIC, so we'll see if BABY BOI (or BBYBOY?) takes as long. However, if Carti himself and some close sources are anything to go by, we might get the next project much sooner.

As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, King Vamp recently took to Instagram to tease the record once more. He did so while sharing footage of Travis Scott joining him onstage for a stadium show at Soldier Field in Chicago on Saturday (May 31). Playboi Carti's opening the "After Hours Til Dawn" tour, obviously headlined by The Weekend.

La Flame joined him for some performances of Travis' Kendrick Lamar collab "goosebumps," their MUSIC link-up "CRUSH" (one of many on that project), and their "FE!N" team-up on Scott's UTOPIA. It seemed like a great time, and the Opium boss reflected as much in his IG post's caption.

"SWAMP IZZO TRAVIS SCOTT TRIM DEM STADIUMS AINT NO JOKE KID YOU GOT 2 COME WITH IT BBYBOY," Playboi Carti wrote, teasing his new album. Of course, most fans are incredibly skeptical about this full-length coming out anytime soon.

Read More: Tory Lanez's Legal Team Drops Alleged Evidence Of Witness Claiming A Woman Shot Megan Thee Stallion

Travis Scott Chicago

Still, a few people close to the Atlanta star also gave various hints as of late which suggest fans will not have to wait as long. For example, DJ Swamp Izzo told Complex that Playboi Carti's BABY BOI is already finished.

"Ready. Done," he answered a question about its status. "New music. He got over 50, 60 songs done. Completed to his liking? I couldn't say. But they're done. If I was still in that mixtape era, we'd have BABY BOI one through nine. 15 years ago, we were so heartfelt on them exclusives. We couldn't even sleep until we put it out before everybody."

Also, Playboi Carti's boo Gio Ramos made similar claims recently. "Yeah, BABY BOI is done," she remarked in a social media clip. "BABY BOI is done. It's completed. He keeps talking about it. It's done, it's on the way. He just keeps trying to make sure it drops at the right time, I guess."

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Recounts The Night Of Tory Lanez Shooting

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Swamp Izzo Playboi Carti BABY BOI Album Done Hip Hop News Music Swamp Izzo Announces Playboi Carti’s “BABY BOI” Album Is Done And Vamps Don’t Believe Him 2.2K
Playboi Carti DJ Swamp Izzo Music Hip Hop News Music Playboi Carti & DJ Swamp Izzo Worked On “MUSIC” Until The Moment It Dropped 1330
Gio Playboi Carti New Album BABY BOI Done Hip Hop News Relationships Gio Claims Playboi Carti's New Album "BABY BOI" Is Already Done 969
Wireless Festival 2023 - Day 1 Music Playboi Carti Firmly Doubles Down On Plans To Drop "BABY BOI" Album This Year 1309