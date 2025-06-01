Playboi Carti took over four years to finally drop his Whole Lotta Red follow-up album MUSIC, so we'll see if BABY BOI (or BBYBOY?) takes as long. However, if Carti himself and some close sources are anything to go by, we might get the next project much sooner.

As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, King Vamp recently took to Instagram to tease the record once more. He did so while sharing footage of Travis Scott joining him onstage for a stadium show at Soldier Field in Chicago on Saturday (May 31). Playboi Carti's opening the "After Hours Til Dawn" tour, obviously headlined by The Weekend.

La Flame joined him for some performances of Travis' Kendrick Lamar collab "goosebumps," their MUSIC link-up "CRUSH" (one of many on that project), and their "FE!N" team-up on Scott's UTOPIA. It seemed like a great time, and the Opium boss reflected as much in his IG post's caption.

"SWAMP IZZO TRAVIS SCOTT TRIM DEM STADIUMS AINT NO JOKE KID YOU GOT 2 COME WITH IT BBYBOY," Playboi Carti wrote, teasing his new album. Of course, most fans are incredibly skeptical about this full-length coming out anytime soon.

Travis Scott Chicago

Still, a few people close to the Atlanta star also gave various hints as of late which suggest fans will not have to wait as long. For example, DJ Swamp Izzo told Complex that Playboi Carti's BABY BOI is already finished.

"Ready. Done," he answered a question about its status. "New music. He got over 50, 60 songs done. Completed to his liking? I couldn't say. But they're done. If I was still in that mixtape era, we'd have BABY BOI one through nine. 15 years ago, we were so heartfelt on them exclusives. We couldn't even sleep until we put it out before everybody."

Also, Playboi Carti's boo Gio Ramos made similar claims recently. "Yeah, BABY BOI is done," she remarked in a social media clip. "BABY BOI is done. It's completed. He keeps talking about it. It's done, it's on the way. He just keeps trying to make sure it drops at the right time, I guess."