DJ Swamp Izzo is back at it again to feed Playboi Carti's raved (and delusional) fan base with another update on BABY BOI. For those who don't know, this is somewhat of a sequel to his most recent record, MUSIC. Of course, the latter put a four-year album drought to an end this March.

Since the release of his third studio album, the Atlanta luminary has been hyping up this follow-up with constant tweets and snippets. Of course, who knows if it's actually coming soon, though. We were receiving empty promise after empty promise months ahead of MUSIC.

But Swamp Izzo, who had a huge hand in said project, has made claims that BABY BOI is complete. "New music. He got over 50, 60 songs done. Completed to his liking? I couldn't say. But they're done. If I was still in that mixtape era, we'd have BABY BOI one through nine. 15 years ago, we were so heartfelt on them exclusives. We couldn't even sleep until we put it out before everybody," he said just a couple of months ago.

Joining him in confirming that status of it was Playboi Carti's new girlfriend, Gio Ramos. "Yeah, BABY BOI is done. BABY BOI is done. It's completed. He keeps talking about it. It's done; it's on the way. He just keeps trying to make sure it drops at the right time, I guess."

Playboi Carti BABY BOI

Now, as of yesterday, Swamp Izzo was caught in the studio by hip-hop insider Kurrco speaking with a lot excitement about this tape. "I'ma give you this much, this for the world," he began. "If you hated where I was at on [MUSIC] — gonna wanna kill me. I'm getting extra security."

One of the complaints a fair number of people had with MUSIC was that they felt Izzo was too involved on the album. But he's sending a (hilarious) fair warning to those future listeners that he's going to be even more prevalent on BABY BOI.

"I'ma be extra flamboyant, extra robust," he said with fervor. "I can't wait until it come out!"