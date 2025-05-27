Things are well underway in the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is facing racketeering and human trafficking charges in New York. It’s been a wild start so far, and Diddy himself hasn’t testified on his behalf… yet. Nonetheless, the few celebrity testimonies that we have heard have made strong cases surrounding the manipulative stronghold Diddy had on his ex-girlfriend Cassie, who he was seen assaulting in a leaked CCTV video.

Kid Cudi took the stand last week, and it was certainly one of the most dramatic turns in the trial so far. During his testimony, Cudi painted a picture of Diddy as an unpredictable and menacing figure whose jealousy allegedly escalated to arson and intimidation–a startling image of Brother Love. The Man On The Moon rapper’s involvement in the trial stems from his brief fling with Cassie Ventura, during a period when she was supposedly on-and-off with Diddy. Ultimately, Cudi’s experience was described in court with moments of property damage, home intrusion, and perhaps the most quotable line for so–a Marvel supervillain.

After his testimony, Kid Cudi shared his reaction and gratitude to his fans on Instagram. “I’ve been seeing all the love and support, and I just wanna say, thank you so much,” Mescudi said. “It really means a lot to me, man. You guys are the best. I love y’all. This is a stressful situation. I’m glad it’s behind me. And yeah, I love y’all, man. Big love.”

Below are five of the most stunning claims he made under oath.

Kid Cudi Describes The Molotov Cocktail

According to Kid Cudi’s testimony, one of the most terrifying moments in his feud with Diddy came when his Porsche exploded in his driveway in early 2012. He told the jury that someone had slashed open the soft top of his sports car and hurled a Molotov cocktail inside, torching the vehicle. “The top of my Porsche was cut open and that’s where they inserted the Molotov cocktail,” he told the court. "I knew Diddy had something to do with it," Cudi testified, NY Post reports. He added that the attack happened shortly after Diddy allegedly discovered Cudi was romantically involved with Cassie Ventura.

Cudi explained that he received a call from his dog-sitter that his car was on fire. He said once he got home, he saw the Molotov cocktail “bottle and it was burnt up” and placed outside of the vehicle by the ground. However, once police showed up, who he called to file an arson report, he found the bottle “in the driver’s seat.” Prosecutors used the car bombing to support a broader pattern of intimidation and violence allegedly used by Combs to control those close to him. However, TMZ reports that Diddy’s attorneys have asked the judge to nix the Molotov cocktail story from the court, claiming that it’s based on speculation without any proof, evidence, or confessions of it happening.

Cassie’s “Played” Kid Cudi

During cross-examination, Kid Cudi was asked about the supposed double life that Cassie lived during their relationship. Cudi explained that she told him that she and Diddy weren’t together. Brian Steele, Diddy’s attorney who previously represented Young Thug during the YSL trial, asked Cudi whether he felt “two different lives.” “Yes,” the rapper replied. During her testimony, Cassie said that she used a “burner phone” to contact Cudi while she was still seeing Diddy, so their relationship remained a secret. Cudi confirmed that he felt that Cassie played once he realized that she was still talking to Diddy.

Kid Cudi Accuses Diddy Of Break-In & Messing With His Dog

Kid Cudi testified that the music mogul broke into his Los Angeles home in December 2011 after discovering Cudi was romantically involved with Cassie Ventura. “Motherfucker, you in my house?” Cudi recalled shouting over the phone after learning about the break-in from Combs’ assistant Capricorn Clark. Clark allegedly told Cudi that Combs had “forced her” to drive to his Hollywood Hills home, where he then entered without permission.

“He said he wants to talk to me,” Cudi told jurors, remembering the call. “I said, ‘I'm on my way over right now.’ And he said, ‘I'm over here waiting for you.’” According to Cudi, Combs sounded “calm” during the exchange. However, by the time he arrived, Combs had vanished.

Inside the house, Cudi discovered that “some gifts that I had brought for my family had been opened. And then my dog was in my bathroom.” He described the dog’s behavior as “very jittery.” Prosecutors attempted to explore further changes in the dog’s behavior but were cut off by the judge. “There are some dog lovers, potentially, on the jury,” defense attorney Brian Steel argued. “I agree,” said U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian. “I’ll stop any answers that are about the long-term consequences to the dog.”

Mescudi told jurors he wanted to confront Combs physically but feared he might not be alone. Reflecting on Combs’ later attempts to reach out, Cudi said, “I guess he was in the dark about things and wanted to talk.” But Cudi was firm: “You broke into my house, you messed with my dog — I don't want to talk to you.”

Diddy Was Standing Like A Marvel Supervillain, According To Kid Cudi

During Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal trial in Manhattan, Kid Cudi described the music mogul as resembling a “Marvel supervillain,” after recalling an ominous meeting following the string of weird incidents, including the car bombing and the break-in–which both happened within weeks of each other. Cudi said he had been in heated arguments with Combs at the time and testified that he believed the Bad Boy Records founder was behind the act. He and Ventura ended their relationship shortly after, which he cited was due to safety concerns.

Cudi said he later met Combs at Soho House in Los Angeles. He described the mogul standing with his hands behind his back “like a Marvel supervillain,” cold and calculated. When Cudi brought up the bombing of his car, Combs allegedly feigned ignorance, saying, “I don’t know what you’re talking about,” which Cudi did not believe.

2015 Apology