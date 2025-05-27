Capricorn Clark Recalls Diddy Allegedly Wanting To Kill Kid Cudi Over His Relationship With Cassie

Capricorn Clark has just offered some more insight into the Kid Cudi and Cassie drama that took place around 2011.

Following Kid Cudi's shocking testimony last week, Capricorn Clark has more backstory behind the late 2011 encounter that led to Diddy to show up at Cudi's home. She alleges that this happened after the accused mogul found out about the Cleveland rapper's fling with Cassie.

According to TMZ, Clark recalls Cassie texting her about Cudi. However, this led to Clark immediately telling Cassie to delete said message since Diddy was the one paying for their phones. However, the Bad Boy Record founder discovered Cassie had been seeing Kid Cudi.

Clark alleges that he showed up to her front door on the morning of December 22, 2011, with a gun in his hand. "Why didn't you tell me? Who is Scott [Mescudi]?" (Kid Cudi). Cassie acted innocent during this alleged interaction claiming to not know who he was.

But Diddy grew angry and according to Clark he allegedly said, "We're going to kill this n****."

Diddy Trial Day 11
Grammy Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 27: Cassie (L) and recording artist Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

As you can see, things are starting to fall into alignment with Cudi's testimony a few days ago. Capricorn Clark then alleges that she got into the back of a car with Diddy along with a bodyguard. With a gun on his person, they all went down to Cudi's home in the Hollywood Hills.

But Cudi called the police and that led to Diddy and his bodyguard to flee the Ohio native's house as they were trying to enter. After this, Clark told Scott that Diddy didn't want him to file a police report. She also allegedly warned him that if he decided to then, "he'll hurt us all."

After this, Clark alleges that Diddy mercilessly beat and kicked Cassie at his house. She allegedly tried to get the mogul's bodyguards to stop Diddy from continuing said beatdown. However, she was allegedly told to leave. She also allegedly called Cassie's mom Regina to tell her to call the cops because she couldn't.

Moreover, Diddy then repeatedly threatened to release the freak-off tapes as a result of this Kid Cudi fiasco.

