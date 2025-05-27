With the long holiday weekend behind us, the sex trafficking and racketeering trial for Diddy is underway again. The 11th day has called one of the mogul's many ex-assistants to the stand. This time, Capricorn Clark is the one testifying and she's got some harrowing allegations to share.
Thanks to coverage from TMZ, Inner City Press, and Hollywood Unlocked, Clark testified that she worked under Diddy for eight years (2004-2012). However, before her tenure at Bad Boy Records and his clothing brand, Sean Jean, she was also at Def Jam and Suge Knight's Death Row.
Speaking of Suge, Clark says that her ties with him go beyond the workplace. He is also the father to her friend's child, she told prosecutors.
During her testimony, Capricorn Clark was specifically asked about her first day on the job. Overall, it was allegedly a frightening experience. She alleges that she was taken to Central Park during nighttime by Diddy and his bodyguard, "Uncle Paulie."
While there, she was allegedly hit with a bone-chilling death threat. Since she did have ties to Suge Knight, he might've had to kill her if "anything happened." Clark alleges that she was terrified saying that his message "had gravitas."
Diddy Trial Day 11
However, this wasn't the only instance in which she was allegedly hit with a death threat. Later into her testimony, Capricorn Clark recalled being accused of stealing Diddy's jewelry after losing it while she had it on loan.
She alleges that "Uncle Paulie" questioned her for "three hours" over it and eventually took her to a building under construction. Clark claims she was taken to the sixth floor of said structure on "1710 Broadway" and the door was locked behind her.
Another one of Diddy's affiliates was also allegedly there to make her take a lie-detector test. Prosecutors then asked Clark what they told her if she didn't pass it. "They would throw me in the East River," she alleged. That led to a sidebar and firm objection from the accused's team.