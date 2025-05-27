Diddy's Legal Team Is Urging The Judge To Throw Out Kid Cudi's Stunning Testimony

Kid Cudi has been one of the biggest revelations of the Diddy trial so far. Overall, his testimony was quite stunning, and it brought forth some allegations that fans had not heard before.

Of course, fans knew about the fire Diddy had allegedly set to Cudi's car over a decade ago. This incident was in Cassie's first lawsuit against the music mogul. It was claimed that the mogul was upset about Cudi dating Cassie, and opted to exact revenge.

However, during Cudi's testimony, it was revealed that Sean Combs allegedly did a lot more than just set fire to a car. Cudi claims the mogul also broke into his home and traumatized his dog. Furthermore, the artist noted that he eventually got an apology once both men had felt like Cassie played them.

Subsequently, Diddy's legal team is looking to have artist's testimony completely thrown out, according to TMZ.

Kid Cudi Diddy Trial Testimony

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy aka Sean Combs in attendance before Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The mogul's lawyers believe Kid Cudi's testimony cannot be used because it completely lacks any factual evidence. In fact, Combs' lawyers say the testimony was “unfounded” and “highly prejudicial," which is extremely strong language.

In essence, Diddy's legal team feels as though Cudi is going off intuition and belief as opposed to cold hard evidence. As of this time, the judge has yet to rule on the motion.

Cudi's testimony did cause a lot of havoc and discourse on social media. For instance, Young Thug accused the artist of being a "rat." Furthermore, there were others, like Glasses Malone, who felt as though Cudi shouldn't have said anything.

This week, the Diddy trial is set to resume in New York, and there is no doubt that it will bring forth another discourse cycle.