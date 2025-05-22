Diddy's long-awaited sex trafficking trial continues, and today, Kid Cudi has taken the stand. During his testimony, the artist alleged that the Bad Boy founder once broke into his Los Angeles home. Allegedly, after a temporary split from Cassie, Diddy learned that Kid Cudi and the songstress were romantically involved. This allegedly made Cassie nervous, and prompted her to ask the "Day 'n' Nite" performer to pick her up. He claims he did, and ended up taking her to a hotel in West Hollywood.

Kid Cudi said that he later received a call from an employee informing him that Diddy was allegedly at his house. Allegedly, he called Diddy and was told the mogul just wanted to "talk." When he got back to his house, however, he claims nobody was there.

"Some gifts I bought for my family were opened, some things I got from Chanel, and my dog was locked up in my bathroom," Kid Cudi alleged. He added that his dog wasn't the same after the alleged break-in, describing him as "jittery, on edge all the time."

Diddy Trial Day 9

This part of the testimony in particular earned the attention of 50 Cent, who promptly hopped online to weigh in. He shared a photo of himself staring at his phone wearing a big smile on Instagram earlier today. "What the f*ck Diddy did to kid cudi Dog 🐕 OVER the girl Man ? LOL 😆 @50centaction @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi," he captioned it.

The alleged break-in isn't all Kid Cudi has discussed on the stand so far, however. He also recalled his Porsche allegedly being set on fire at his house with a Molotov cocktail. He believed Diddy allegedly had something to do with it.