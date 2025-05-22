50 Cent Questions What Diddy Allegedly Did To Kid Cudi’s Dog Over Cassie Fling

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Recording artists Mary J. Blige (left) and 50 Cent during the halftime show for Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
50 Cent has been pretty vocal throughout Diddy's long-awaited sex trafficking trial so far, and fans aren't surprised.

Diddy's long-awaited sex trafficking trial continues, and today, Kid Cudi has taken the stand. During his testimony, the artist alleged that the Bad Boy founder once broke into his Los Angeles home. Allegedly, after a temporary split from Cassie, Diddy learned that Kid Cudi and the songstress were romantically involved. This allegedly made Cassie nervous, and prompted her to ask the "Day 'n' Nite" performer to pick her up. He claims he did, and ended up taking her to a hotel in West Hollywood.

Kid Cudi said that he later received a call from an employee informing him that Diddy was allegedly at his house. Allegedly, he called Diddy and was told the mogul just wanted to "talk." When he got back to his house, however, he claims nobody was there.

"Some gifts I bought for my family were opened, some things I got from Chanel, and my dog was locked up in my bathroom," Kid Cudi alleged. He added that his dog wasn't the same after the alleged break-in, describing him as "jittery, on edge all the time."

Read More: Kid Cudi Alleges Diddy Broke Into His House, Set His Car On Fire, And Left His Dog Terrified

Diddy Trial Day 9

This part of the testimony in particular earned the attention of 50 Cent, who promptly hopped online to weigh in. He shared a photo of himself staring at his phone wearing a big smile on Instagram earlier today. "What the f*ck Diddy did to kid cudi Dog 🐕 OVER the girl Man ? LOL 😆 @50centaction @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi," he captioned it.

The alleged break-in isn't all Kid Cudi has discussed on the stand so far, however. He also recalled his Porsche allegedly being set on fire at his house with a Molotov cocktail. He believed Diddy allegedly had something to do with it.

"I reached out to Sean Combs after my car caught fire and told him we needed to finally meet up and talk," he alleged. "He’d been wanting to talk to me. After the fire I thought this is getting out of hand and I need to talk to him." Allegedly, Diddy told him he didn't know anything about the car.

Read More: Diddy's Former Assistant Explains Why He Stopped Being Mogul's Alleged Fixer

