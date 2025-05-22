Diddy's Former Assistant Explains Why He Stopped Being Mogul's Alleged Fixer

George Kaplan alleged Diddy ordered him to clean up his messes and get money for him. Kaplan is one of many witnesses in this federal trial.

The Diddy trial has heard from many witnesses in this federal criminal procedure, including Cassie Ventura and former personal assistant David James. On Wednesday (May 21), Sean Combs' former executive assistant George Kaplan took the stand, and his testimony reportedly continued the following morning.

According to TMZ, Kaplan alleged he brought $50K on a private jet for the Bad Boy mogul and once picked up $10K at a Western Union on behalf of Combs Enterprises. After answering prosecutors' questions, he also responded to inquiries about the executive's long-term relationships. The former assistant claimed he knew of Cassie, Gina, and Kim Porter.

In addition, Kaplan answered a question about why he did not intervene in Diddy's alleged abuse of Cassie when he allegedly witnessed it. "My career," he responded.

More specifically, George Kaplan alleged that an incident occurred on a private flight to Las Vegas. He claimed he heard glass breaking during an argument with the couple, and Ventura stayed in the back of the plane. Combs, however, allegedly went up to Kaplan and asked him to buy creams to cover up the alleged bruises on her face. He testified that he allegedly bought the creams with a corporate card.

Diddy Trial Day 9
NBA: All Star Game
February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy (Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, P. Diddy) during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. The West defeated the East 163-158. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

In addition, Kaplan accused Combs of allegedly throwing green apples "very hard" at Gina at his mansion in Star Island in Miami. He alleges his work also included booking hotels with pseudonyms, packing Combs' bags, setting up rooms with baby oil and other supplies, cleaning the rooms up after Puff was done, and picking up food or drugs for him.

George Kaplan said he quit working for Diddy because he didn't want to be "fixing those types of things" anymore. Also, his father had prostate cancer, so there were more pressing matters to attend. Kaplan worked as Combs' executive assistant from 2013 to 2015. He said that despite his gratitude for the employment and his respect for the Harlem native, he had to step away.

As for what is next in the Diddy trial, we will hear witness testimony from Kid Cudi. He was allegedly in a relationship with Cassie that bolstered Combs' alleged jealousy.

