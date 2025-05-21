Diddy's trial finally began last week, and so far, the court has already heard several testimonies about his alleged abuse. His ex-girlfriend Cassie took the stand, for example, accusing him of sexual assault, physical violence, emotional abuse, and more. She sued him in November of 2023 and they settled within a day.

Recently, according to TMZ, more photos of the injuries she allegedly sustained at the hands of the Bad Boy founder were entered into evidence. They show the songstress with multiple bruises on her back, shoulder, and thigh.

These aren't the first injury photos that have been released to the public recently, however. Earlier this week, photos of a large gash across one of Cassie's eyebrows was also released, showing some blood and swelling. Another photo of her wearing a hoodie and sunglasses with a swollen and busted lip was also entered into the official record.

Diddy Trial Day 8

Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After Homeland Security Investigations Agent Gerard Gannon took the stand in the trial yesterday (May 20), several photos taken during the March 2024 raid of Diddy's Star Island mansion were also made public. The photos line up with what Gannon claimed was confiscated during the raid. They showed bins full of baby oil, sex toys, hard drugs, guns, and more.

As for what else has happened in court this week, Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard took the stand, where she recalled witnessing Diddy's alleged abuse of Cassie. Allegedly, she even saw him assault her at a restaurant during a dinner with several of their celebrity peers.