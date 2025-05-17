Cassie Issues Powerful Statement After Emotional Testimony In Diddy Trial

BY Caroline Fisher 530 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cassie Statement After Testimony Diddy Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Cassie attends the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Cassie hopes her testimony in Diddy's sex trafficking trial has "given strength and a voice to other survivors."

Cassie completed her testimony in Diddy's trial yesterday (May 16) after an undoubtedly draining week. She took to stand to detail some of the horrendous abuse she allegedly endured at the hands of the mogul. Throughout their decade-long relationship, Cassie alleges that she was assaulted, threatened, coerced, and more.

Attorney Douglas Wigdor read a statement from the songstress outside the courthouse after she left the witness box for the last time.

“This week has been extremely challenging, but also remarkably empowering and healing for me. I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors, and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from the abuse and fear," the statement began, per TMZ.

Read More: Who Is Alex Fine? Cassie Ventura's Supportive Husband

Diddy Trial Day 5
"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
Cassie (L) Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

"For me, the more I heal, the more I can remember," it continues. "And the more I can remember, the more I will never forget. I want to thank my family and my advocates for their unwavering support, and I’m grateful for all the kindness and encouragement that I have received."

"I’m glad to put this chapter of my life to rest. As I turn to focus on the conclusion of my pregnancy, I ask for privacy for me and for my growing family," the statement concluded. When the trial proceeds on Monday, others like Aubrey O'Day, Kerry Morgan, and more are expected to take the stand.

Dawn Richard's testimony began yesterday. She recalled seeing Diddy allegedly assault Cassie in 2009. She accuses him of kicking his then-girlfriend, striking her with a skillet, and more. “I was scared for her, I was scared to do anything," Richard alleged. She also accused Diddy of threatening her to stay quiet about what she saw.

Read More: Diddy's Close Associates Are Reportedly Trying To Get A Pardon From Donald Trump

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Cassie Text Diddy Freak Off Hip Hop News Music Cassie Text Reveals She Once Told Diddy She Was “Always Ready To Freak Off” 3.0K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 19.9K
Cassie Husband Statement Diddy Trial Hip Hop News Music Cassie’s Husband Alex Fine Shares Moving Statement After Her Testimony In Diddy Trial 1131
Cassie Doesn't Hate Diddy Hip Hop News Music Cassie Claims She Doesn’t Hate Diddy Despite Years Of Alleged Abuse 1136