Cassie completed her testimony in Diddy's trial yesterday (May 16) after an undoubtedly draining week. She took to stand to detail some of the horrendous abuse she allegedly endured at the hands of the mogul. Throughout their decade-long relationship, Cassie alleges that she was assaulted, threatened, coerced, and more.

Attorney Douglas Wigdor read a statement from the songstress outside the courthouse after she left the witness box for the last time.

“This week has been extremely challenging, but also remarkably empowering and healing for me. I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors, and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from the abuse and fear," the statement began, per TMZ.

Diddy Trial Day 5

Cassie (L) Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

"For me, the more I heal, the more I can remember," it continues. "And the more I can remember, the more I will never forget. I want to thank my family and my advocates for their unwavering support, and I’m grateful for all the kindness and encouragement that I have received."

"I’m glad to put this chapter of my life to rest. As I turn to focus on the conclusion of my pregnancy, I ask for privacy for me and for my growing family," the statement concluded. When the trial proceeds on Monday, others like Aubrey O'Day, Kerry Morgan, and more are expected to take the stand.