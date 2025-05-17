Yesterday, May 16, Cassie finished her testimony. It began on May 12 (first day of Diddy trial) and it featured tons of alleged harrowing accounts of abuse. Of course, revisiting all of these alleged memories was not easy for the singer, who dated the embattled mogul for 11 years.

So, there were no surprising statements shared in her address following her grueling time on the stand. Attorney Douglas Wigdor read Cassie's thankful and empowering paragraphs outside of the Manhattan courthouse.

It read, "This week has been extremely challenging, but also remarkably empowering and healing for me. I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from the abuse and fear."

Cassie continued, "For me, the more I heal, the more I can remember. And the more I can remember, the more I will never forget. I want to thank my family and my advocates for their unwavering support, and I’m grateful for all the kindness and encouragement that I have received. I’m glad to put this chapter of my life to rest. As I turn to focus on the conclusion of my pregnancy, I ask for privacy for me and for my growing family."

Diddy Trial Day Five

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: P. Diddy and Cassie at 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons:Art of the In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jackson Lee/FilmMagic)

Overall, there will be a lot of people who will champion her going forward. However, a cross-examination may sway some folks' opinions on her testimony. Per TMZ, defense attorney Anna Estevao presented some text messages between Cassie and Diddy when their relationship was closing and after it ended.

Not only do the reveal the Bad Boy Records CEO having nothing but kind things to say about her, but she's being just as sweet and lovey. What's more is that some of these texts were sent while she was dating her now-husband, Alex Fine.

On top of this, Cassie had consensual sex with Diddy despite her allegations of him raping her after their breakup. She said she enjoyed her time with him following that interaction.

A couple of weeks later, Diddy texted Cassie in October of 2018 and let her know that he was going to "fall back" but still answer if she needed anything. She then replied, "I'm lost without you."