Hottest Rap Albums & Songs Of April 2025

BY HNHH Staff
best-rap-songs-albums-april-2025
Once again, HotNewHipHop is counting down the hottest rap albums & songs, although this time, we are looking at April of 2025.

2025 has been an interesting year for hip-hop. Overall, there haven't been a ton of blockbuster albums, although there has been quite a bit of quality. Some of the biggest artists in the world have remained active, while others are seemingly waiting for the floodgates to open. Having said that, April 2025 was a bit of a quiet month. Regardless, HotNewHipHop did what it always does, provide readers with the best that hip-hop has to offer. Below, you can find our staff favorites of the last month.

Ken Carson - More Chaos

Ray Vaughn - The Good The Bad The Dollar Menu

2Hollis - Star

redveil - "square one"

JID - "WRK"

PinkPantheress - "Tonight"

Young Thug & Future - "Money On Money"

Rod Wave - "Sinners"

