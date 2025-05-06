Hottest Rap Albums & Songs Of April 2025

2025 has been an interesting year for hip-hop. Overall, there haven't been a ton of blockbuster albums, although there has been quite a bit of quality. Some of the biggest artists in the world have remained active, while others are seemingly waiting for the floodgates to open. Having said that, April 2025 was a bit of a quiet month. Regardless, HotNewHipHop did what it always does, provide readers with the best that hip-hop has to offer. Below, you can find our staff favorites of the last month.