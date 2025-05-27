All good things must come to an end, and that can be said for Kendrick Lamar and SZA's reign atop the Hot 100. For 13 straight weeks, their hit collab "luther" off of the former's GNX set records along the way. In terms of hip-hop songs, it's recognized as the first to do so for that many weeks.

Eminem's "Lose Yourself" held that title with 12 consecutive weeks. Moreover, "luther" also became the first track by duet comprised of a solo male and female artist to last 11 or more weeks on top of the chart. But the historic run is now over and it's all thanks to the new duet of Morgan Wallen and Tate McRae.

On May 16, the country superstar dropped his massive record I'm The Problem. It's been an absolute success so far and that's evidenced by its dominance on this week's edition of the Hot 100. Per Uproxx and Billboard, he has six songs within the top 10.

Moreover, the Tennessee native holds the top three all by himself, the first country act to do so. Additionally, all 37 tracks are somewhere on the chart, which is the most ever as well. Unfortunately for Kendrick Lamar and SZA, they have dropped to number five because of it.

Kendrick Lamar AMA Awards

The track that's at the mountaintop is Wallen's collab with the Canadian pop star, "What I Want." It's going to be interesting to see going forward if this track can do similar things that "luther" accomplished. Wallen is no stranger to chart success, as this his fourth number one of his career.

Unfortunately for Kendrick Lamar this isn't his only loss as of recently. Just last night at the 51st AMA Awards, he was held to just one win. He was up for six categories. Those losses happened in the Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year, Favorite Hip Hop Artist, and Favorite Hip Hop Album categories.