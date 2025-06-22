Drake made a surprise appearance at Morgan Wallen's show in Houston, over the weekend, for the country singer's I’m the Problem tour. The two previously collaborated on the track "You Broke My Heart" in 2023.

As clips of the show have been circulating on social media, fans have been having mixed reactions. Many brought up the video of Wallen using the N-word back in 2021, for which he apologized at the time. "In what world did Drake think it was a good idea to associate himself with Morgan 'N Word' Wallen," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another remarked: "Morgan Wallen seems like someone Drake would see a lot of similarities with. Good for them. They can both make fun of slavery and the n word together."

Other users referenced Wallen's recent song, "What I Want," with Tate McRae knocking Kendrick Lamar and SZA's track, "luther," out of the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. "Tryna be cool with the guy that took Luther off the #1 spot because he couldn't do it. And this white boy is a racist. Drake fits right in," one fan wrote. More users compared Drake performing at Wallen's concert to Lamar and SZA co-headlining their massively successful Grand National Tour.

Drake New Album

Drake's appearance at Morgan Wallen's show comes as he's working on a new album, which many fans have theorized will be called Iceman after a recent Instagram post. Following the release of his PartyNextDoor collaboration, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, he first confirmed a solo effort was on the way. While streaming on Kick with Adin Ross, as caught by Rolling Stone, he said: “Every time, every journey. Working on a new album, it’s a slap."

A new project from Drake will mark his first solo studio album since 2023's For All the Dogs and since he began feuding with Kendrick Lamar in 2024. Lamar already released his own album, GNX, back in November of last year.