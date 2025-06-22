Drake Sparks Uproar After Joining Morgan Wallen On Tour In Houston

BY Cole Blake 835 Views
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Drake and country singer Morgan Wallen previously collaborated on the song, "You Broke My Heart" back in 2023.

Drake made a surprise appearance at Morgan Wallen's show in Houston, over the weekend, for the country singer's I’m the Problem tour. The two previously collaborated on the track "You Broke My Heart" in 2023.

As clips of the show have been circulating on social media, fans have been having mixed reactions. Many brought up the video of Wallen using the N-word back in 2021, for which he apologized at the time. "In what world did Drake think it was a good idea to associate himself with Morgan 'N Word' Wallen," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another remarked: "Morgan Wallen seems like someone Drake would see a lot of similarities with. Good for them. They can both make fun of slavery and the n word together."

Other users referenced Wallen's recent song, "What I Want," with Tate McRae knocking Kendrick Lamar and SZA's track, "luther," out of the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. "Tryna be cool with the guy that took Luther off the #1 spot because he couldn't do it. And this white boy is a racist. Drake fits right in," one fan wrote. More users compared Drake performing at Wallen's concert to Lamar and SZA co-headlining their massively successful Grand National Tour.

Read More: Morgan Wallen & Tate McRae Knock Kendrick Lamar & SZA's "luther" Off The Hot 100 Throne

Drake New Album

Drake's appearance at Morgan Wallen's show comes as he's working on a new album, which many fans have theorized will be called Iceman after a recent Instagram post. Following the release of his PartyNextDoor collaboration, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, he first confirmed a solo effort was on the way. While streaming on Kick with Adin Ross, as caught by Rolling Stone, he said: “Every time, every journey. Working on a new album, it’s a slap."

A new project from Drake will mark his first solo studio album since 2023's For All the Dogs and since he began feuding with Kendrick Lamar in 2024. Lamar already released his own album, GNX, back in November of last year.

Read More: Kanye West Blindsides Morgan Wallen With Random Swastika Text

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
