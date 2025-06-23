Mia Khalifa Labels Morgan Wallen Fans "Racist" After Drake Joins Him On Stage

2022 Latin American Music Awards - Arrivals
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 21: Mia Khalifa arrives at the 2022 Latin American Music Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)
Morgan Wallen brought out Drake during a performance on his "I’m the Problem" tour in Houston over the weekend.

Mia Khalifa took aim at Morgan Wallen and his fanbase in a fiery post on social media, Sunday. The move came after Drake joined the country singer on stage in Houston for a show on his I’m the Problem tour. The two previously collaborated on the music video for the song, "You Broke My Heart," in 2023.

"M*rgan w*llen is for racists, hope that helps!" Khalifia wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Fans in the replies were expectedly furious with the take. "One of the most racist people ever saying this is wild," one user wrote. Another argued: "Morgan Wallen got songs with Durk, Moneybagg Yo, Post Malone….but NOW he’s for racists?"

Despite the backlash to Khalifa's post, many other fans were upset with Drake for working with Wallen as well. Following the concert, several users on social media brought up the video of Wallen using the n-word back in 2021. He apologized for the incident at the time. "In what world did Drake think it was a good idea to associate himself with Morgan 'N Word' Wallen," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another remarked: "Morgan Wallen seems like someone Drake would see a lot of similarities with. Good for them. They can both make fun of slavery and the n word together."

Drake Morgan Wallen Concert

Drake joining Morgan Wallen on stage came after he usurped Kendrick Lamar and SZA on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his Tate McRae collaboration, "What I Want." In turn, other fans on social media felt the Toronto rapper did so in an attempt to throw some shade at Lamar. Lamar and SZA are currently co-headlining their massively successful Grand National Tour.

Wallen dropped I'm the Problem as his fourth studio album back in May. In addition to McRae, it features collaborations with Eric Church, Hardy, Ernest, and Post Malone. In the upcoming weeks, Wallen will be performing in Wisconsin, Florida, Arizona, and more states before wrapping up in Alabama in September.

