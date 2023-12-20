Drake Enlists Morgan Wallen For Explosive "You Broke My Heart" Music Video

Today, Drake came through with a new music video for his Scary Hours 3 track, "You Broke My Heart." He recruited country star Morgan Wallen to co-star in the beginning of the video, but unfortunately, things didn't end up working out for them. They're seen chatting about a lost lover over drinks, ultimately deciding that the split was for the best. When they reach the conclusion that they should go and see who else is out there, however, they meet a pretty dramatic fate.

Wallen is seen getting into the passenger seat of Drake's car, both of them looking eager to hit the town. As they pull away, the camera pans to two women, who hit a button to detonate the car. The destructive duo takes over the video from there, nonchalantly rhyming along with the track as chaos erupts behind them.

Read More: Drake Reveals His Gambling-Inspired Alter Ego

Drake's "You Broke My Heart" Music Video

This isn't the only fun music video fans have gotten from Drake as of late, however. Following the release of For All The Dogs, the Canadian hitmaker joined J. Cole for an action-packed "First Person Shooter" music video, which saw Drake performing on top of the Scotiabank Arena. He also enlisted Lyrical Lemonade's Cole Bennett to direct his dreamy "Another Late Night" video with Lil Yachty, which he dropped in October.

Of course, he also kicked things off with a music video for "8AM In Charlotte," which features an appearance from his six-year-old son, Adonis. Overall, his latest offering is yet another memorable video, especially considering Morgan Wallen's appearance. The two of them have gone head to head in the charts in recent months, and fans are loving their alliance. What do you think of Drake's new "You Broke My Heart" music video? What about Drake recruiting Morgan Wallen for the video? What's your favorite For All The Dogs video so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: 21 Savage Refuses To Describe Drake Friendship, Calls Doing So "Zesty As Hell"

[Via]