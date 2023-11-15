Drake & J. Cole Unveil New “First Person Shooter” Music Video

Today, Drake dropped a new music video for his track alongside J. Cole, "First Person Shooter." The fan favorite collab comes from the Toronto native's latest album For All The Dogs, which he released in October. It quickly became one of the top-performing tracks of the entire LP, along with his collabs with Yeat, Sexyy Red & SZA, and more.

The creative Gibson Hazard-directed music video leads with an appearance from Brian Baumgartner of The Office. The two of them go on to compete in various competitions, and Drake's seen shooting an otherworldly hoop, which conveniently beckons a mob of his "Dogs" to come cheer him on as he performs on top of the Scotiabank Arena. The video closes with a curtain being pulled from a towering stone Drake statue as the crowd goes wild.

Drake Drops New For All The Dogs Visual

Based off of the artist's comments section, fans are loving the dynamic video. It follows visuals for other For All The Dogs tracks "8AM In Charlotte" and "Another Late Night" ft. Lil Yachty. It also follows the announcement of Drake and J. Cole's 2024 It’s All A Blur – Big As The What? tour in support of the new LP. The tour will see the pair team up to hit the road together for the first time since their 2012 Club Paradise tour.

Drake and J. Cole will make 22 stops across the U.S., starting off with a couple of dates in Denver in January. They'll go on to perform in notable cities like New Orleans, Nashville, Buffalo, Memphis, and more. Cash App card holders can purchase tickets today, while general sales begin this Friday (November 17). What do you think of Drake's new music video for his track "First Person Shooter" featuring J. Cole? What's your favorite For All The Dogs visual so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

