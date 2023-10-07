Drake And Lil Yachty Share Music Video For “Another Late Night”

The first visual from the album is here! Drake's For All The Dogs dropped early this morning and the commentary has been circulating all day. For the most part, the project is growing on people, but where it ranks in Drake's discography is still debatable. There's 23 songs total on the project and each of them offer something different to the project. Some of the standout tracks from the project include, "Daylight," "First Person Shooter," featuring J. Cole, "Calling For You," featuring 21 Savage, "Rich Baby Daddy" featuring Sexyy Red and SZA, and "Another Late Night," featuring Lil Yachty -- to name a few. Now, "Another Late Night" just got an official music video and it's directed and edited by Cole Bennett.

In a delightful surprise for fans, Drake and Lil Yachty have unveiled the music video for their collaborative track, "Another Late Night." The video opens with the playful words, "Christmas came early," setting the tone for what unfolds. Viewers are treated to a festive scene adorned with the twinkling glow of Christmas lights. A car decked out in an array of colorful lights takes center stage, surrounded by the warm ambiance of Christmas trees twinkling in the background.

Drake & Yachty Show Off Their Dance Moves

The track's chorus, voiced by Drake, sets the mood perfectly as he croons, "Just another late night with my b***h," emphasizing the essence of a cozy and memorable night. Lil Yachty takes the spotlight next with his verse, showcasing his dance moves as he steps into the frame. The collaboration between Drake and Lil Yachty in "Another Late Night" is a testament to their chemistry as a duo. The fusion of Drake's smooth vocals and Lil Yachty's lively verses creates a musical synergy that's both catchy and compelling. It's definitely one of the standouts of the project.

The video has garnered an overwhelmingly positive response from fans, who are actively embracing Cole Bennett's remarkable journey as a director. Many have rallied behind his creative evolution, expressing a deep sense of pride in witnessing his remarkable growth in the industry and him working alongside Drake. "Proud of you Cole, you’re paving the way for a lot of us videographers!" one person wrote. "Drake has been dominating the Hip Hop conversation for almost 15 straight years. It's so impressive to watch. Love this for Cole also," another person commented. Meanwhile, it's good to know that more videos for the project may be on the way. We may not be hearing anything new from Drake for a while, as the rapper has said he'll be spending time away from music to focus on his health. How are you liking the album so far?

