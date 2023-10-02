Cole Bennett Reveals Title Of Drake & Lil Yachty Song & Details Music Video Shoot

We’re just days away from the release of Drake’s forthcoming album, For All The Dogs. In the past few months, the rapper has provided a handful of updates during the It’s All A Blur tour. Still, we still don’t know what exactly to expect. Singles like “Search & Rescue” and “Slime You Out” ft. SZA seemed to indicate that he might be in his R&B bag. But then, there was a preview of his upcoming collab with Lil Yachty. Fans spotted Drizzy and Lil Boat shooting a music video in Surrey, BC with Cole Bennett, who recently shared some details on the record.

Bennett told Kids Take Over revealed that the title of Drake and Lil Yachty’s new song is “Another Late Night.” The Lyrical Lemonade mastermind revealed that the two are working on a “few different projects” together. However, the rapper wanted to film a music video in British Columbia. While Vancouver didn’t work out, they scoped out a lowkey location in Maple Ridge, B.C. where they shot the upcoming video for “Another Late Night” with Lil Yachty.

Cole Bennett Discusses Drake’s Creative Process

Bennett shared a bit more insight into Drake’s upcoming album. He revealed that he already heard it a few times, although many of the records were unfinished. “Right now, [Drake]’s finishing up the album and he’s very on the go between the show and him finishing up his album,” Bennett said. He added that he already heard the song before Yachty jumped on it and Drake already intended to shoot a music video for it.

However, in Vancouver, Drake said Cole could shoot a video for whatever song he wanted after hearing For All The Dogs. “There are great moments on the album, a lot of which aren’t done. I kind of came to the conclusion that if we shoot one of these songs that aren’t fully finished, we might never finish it,” Bennett added. “He has such a brilliant mind but it’s always moving so he’s always on to the next thing.” The famed director also revealed that he was supposed to direct “Search & Rescue.” Check the full interview above. Bennett talks Drake at the 3:22 mark.

