Cole Bennett
- MusicCole Bennett Net Worth 2024: What Is The Lyrical Lemonade Founder Worth?Delve into Cole Bennett's rise to success, detailing Lyrical Lemonade, music videos, and collaborationsBy Axl Banks
- MusicASAP Rocky Left Verse Off "Say Ya Grace," Cole Bennett Shares As Fans Beg For AlbumFans don't want the New York superstar to worry about featuring on other albums: they want him to focus on dropping his own.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Mixtapes"All Is Yellow," Lyrical Lemonade & Cole Bennett's Debut, Is A Tour De ForceCole Bennett finally reveals what's behind the yellow curtains and it is epic. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLyrical Lemonade Unveils "All Is Yellow" Tracklist With Features From JID, Jack Harlow, Dave, Kid Cudi, And MoreThis is going to be a fun listen. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsLyrical Lemonade Drop Emotional Cut "Hello There" Featuring Lil Tracy, Corbin, And Black Kray"Hello There" pays homage to Blink-182. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureCole Bennett Appears To Respond To Sommer Ray DissSommer Ray recently claimed that Cole Bennett isn't famous.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsSommer Ray Says She Slept With Cole Bennett, Claims He Isn't FamousThe model didn't hold back on the music video director.By Ben Mock
- MusicCole Bennett Reveals Title Of Drake & Lil Yachty Song & Details Music Video ShootCole Bennett shares some details about Drake and Lil Yachty's collab. By Aron A.
- MusicDrake & Cole Bennett Announce Music Video In The WorksDrizzy's taking a sip of some Lyrical Lemonade very soon.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music VideosLil Yachty Brings A Rainbow Out With Cole Bennett For "TESLA" Music VideoLeave it up to the Lyrical Lemonade crew to craft some crisp and colorful clips.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsCole Bennett Announces Chicago Bears Draft Pick: "I'm Off A Few Bud Lights"Cole Bennett announced the Bears selection at the NFL Draft on Friday night.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureCole Bennett Celebrates New Juice WRLD MilestoneBennett was a close friend and collaborator of the late rapper.By Noah Grant
- MusicCole Bennett Recalls Rejecting Kanye West's Ideas For "Mixed Personalities" VideoCole Bennett said he had a "texting war" with Ye ahead of the release of YNW Melly's "Mixed Personalities." By Aron A.
- MusicJack Harlow, Master P, Cole Bennett, & More Participate In Celebrity Kickball GameJack Harlow played in a celebrity kickball tournament in Louisville featuring several other noteworthy stars.By Cole Blake
- GramRich The Kid Goes Off On Cole Bennett For Not Shooting Lil Wayne VideoCole Bennett is selective with his projects.By Alexander Cole
- NewsYeat Continues Takeover With New Single "Still Countin"Viral sensation Yeat releases his new single and music video, "Still Countin."By Alex Zidel
- MusicCole Bennett Delivers Touching Tribute At First Annual Juice WRLD Day In ChicagoThe Lyrical Lemonade founder detailed how he and Juice WRLD helped propel each other's careers. By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureMachine Gun Kelly Shaves Head For New Single, Reveals Another TattooThe rapper-turned-singer debuted the new look on Twitter.By Joe Abrams
- NewsSSGKobe Stuns In "MIA" Visuals Directed By Cole BennetThese visuals are dope. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsCochise Drops New Single "Tell Em" With $NOTCochise and $NOT release their highly-anticipated new single "Tell Em."By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Tecca Gets Rid Of His Braces, Cole Bennett Says It's The "End Of An Era"The teenager removed his signature braces he sported in the visual for his hit "Ransom."By Madusa S.
- MusicEminem & Post Malone Collab Teased By Cole BennettCole Bennett breathes new life into the rumor that Eminem and Post Malone have been working on a collaboration. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJuice WRLD's Team Recounts His Final Days In New InterviewA new interview with members of Juice WRLD's team has been published with statements from Offset, G Herbo, and more.By Alex Zidel