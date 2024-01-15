Lyrical Lemonade Unveils "All Is Yellow" Tracklist With Features From JID, Jack Harlow, Dave, Kid Cudi, And More

2024 looks to be the year of grand proportions. After a fairly quiet 2023, especially in terms of mainstream artists, they look to be making up for lost time. Everyone is popping out for January. We have just received projects from 21 Savage, Kid Cudi, and singles from tons of key players. Lyrical Lemonade is joining the party in just a couple of weeks now. The media and music company headed by the ever-so-talented Cole Bennett will be dropping their debut project. It is due on January 26 and will feature some immense talent.

We have already gotten plenty of stellar singles such as "Stop Giving Me Advice," with Jack Harlow and Dave and "Doomsday" with Juice WRLD and Cordae. However, those are just a few of the stars that will be on All is Yellow. According to HipHopDX, Lyrical's X account unveiled the tracklist and it is stacked to say the least. Here is who you can hear on it.

All Is Yellow Is Dropping On January 26

Right off the bat, we can expect a wild banger to open the album. Sheck Wes, Ski Mask the Slump God, and JID will appear on "Fly Away." Chief Keef and Lil Yachty will collaborate in what should be a fun experiment on "Say Ya Grace." However, the most unique mix of talent has to be on "First Night." That is going to feature Teezo Touchdown, Juicy J, Cochise, Denzel Curry, and Lil B. Hopefully that all comes together because that has the potential to be great. Other notable mentions include Eminem, BabyTron, G Herbo, Latto, Swae Lee, and Aminé.

