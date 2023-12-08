Lyrical Lemonade Taps Jack Harlow And Dave For Their Fourth Single To "All Is Yellow"

Cole Bennett's Lyrical Lemonade continues to grow by the year. Before, they were shooting music videos for up-and-coming artists. Now, they are working with the biggest names in the game. Over the past several months, the collective has put out some singles.

All of them are in promotion for their first album, All is Yellow. The project, according to Genius, is expected to be out to the public on January 26. So far, Lemonade has tracks out right now with the likes of Juice WRLD, Lil Durk, Kid Cudi, and more. Now, they are adding two more stars to their stacked roster.

Listen To "Stop Giving Me Advice" By Lyrical Lemonade, Jack Harlow, And Dave

Jack Harlow and Dave talk about some of their struggles throughout their life, while simultaneously bragging about all the things they have achieved. This new cut is called "Stop Giving Me Advice." Both rappers bring their A-game to it over a smooth and head-nodding beat. The tracks out now on all streaming platforms, and there is also a video out for it above.

Quotable Lyrics:

Didn't have no food, so you'd disguise it as fastin'

Had drugs, abuse perfumes tryna mask it (Bom, bom, bom, bom)

You ever lived the life of an artist, escapin' darkness?

Fines and you're payin' for parkin'

You can tell how she f****d by the way that she glancing

Your communication's bad, but you're rich, so she givin' you chances

