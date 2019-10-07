JUICE WRLD rode the emo-rap wave emanating from SoundCloud all the way to the top of the Billboard charts. His song, “Lucid Dreams,” peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100, but the Illinois artist achieved #1 status with his second studio album on Interscope Records, Death Race For Love.

Juice WRLD has been hailed for infusing the emotional transparency and catchy melodies of pop-punk into the contemporary aesthetic of trap. His wide range of influences explain his eclectic sound and his grungy attire. He has repeatedly named Nirvana, Weezer and Blink-182 in this list, but equally draws from Gucci Mane, Migos and Lil Wayne.

While quintessentially capturing millennial angst in his music, he makes sure to caution against the vices it can lead to. He highlights that drugs are not to be glamorized, even when documenting his own unhealthy habits. His ability to hold together these conflicting messages in a single infectious song is what makes him a generational talent with much more potential to unfold.

Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images