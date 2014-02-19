Although his career's been a bit rocky and/or inconsistent, Kid Cudi remains a beloved figure in the rap game, maintaining a devout, cult-like fan base. Multitalented, he not only raps but sings, plays guitar, produces and acts, having appeared on One Tree Hill, The Cleveland show and more.

Throughout his nine-year career, the Cleveland, Ohio native has collaborated with the likes of Common, MGMT, Ratatat, Rostam Batmanglij, Bethany Consentino, Sharam, Consequence, Shakira, Snoop Dogg, The Knux, Steve Aoki, Travis Barker, Hit-Boy, Cee Lo Green, Raekwon, T.I., Pusha T, 2 Chainz, D’banj, Cyhi The Prynce, Kendrick Lamar, A$AP Rocky and many more.

Most recently, he parted ways with Kanye West's GOOD Music label, appeared on select episodes of the new comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine and announced a prelude EP titled "Satellite Flight: The Journey To The Mother Moon", as well as an upcoming collaboration with Justin Bieber. Also, he's currently working on his new album "Man On The Moon III", as well as continuing to development his Wicked Awesome Records imprint, which is home to King Chip. Stay tuned.