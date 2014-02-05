Lil Durk has always been one of the most consistent members of the Chicago drill scene, but was overshadowed by Chief Keef's monstrous hype. With Keef now operating in weirder and more low-key territory, Durk has risen as the city's current flagbearer of street rap. His single "Dis Ain't What You Want," which arrived as a stronger and more paranoid update of his already terrific "L's Anthem," captured a lot of attention, and his full length, Signed To The Streets delivered on the promise of the track. Durk proved he could handle an entire project solo, and refined his triumphant yet world-weary croon. On top of his deal with Def Jam, Durk crewed up with French Montana's Coke Boys. He even tried to release a new mixtape in the first week of the new year, but was stopped by his label - which means his debut album can't be too far away. Stay tuned.

Photo credit: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images