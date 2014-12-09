Coke Boy Numero Uno needs little introduction at the moment - he's poppin', as they say. Since emigrating to the South Bronx from Morocco in his early teens, French Montana has gone on to found his own imprint (Coke Boys), sign with Diddy's Bad Boy Records and Rick Ross' Maybach Music Group, release twenty mixtapes and a studio album, and generally rub shoulders with hip-hop's elite.

Throughout his ten-year rap hustle, he's collaborated with the likes of Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj, Fabolous, YG, Wiz Khalifa, Joe Budden, Curren$y, Nelly, T-Pain, Ne-Yo, Chief Keef, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne, Wale, E-40, Problem and more, as well as those mentioned above.

Most recently, he released the Coke Boys 4 compilation (featuring new signee Lil Durk), was spotted in the studio with Jennifer Lopez and announced the fact that the fourth instalment in his Mac & Cheese mixtape series would actually be his sophomore studio album (which is slated to drop in 2014). Oh yeah, he's also a close friend of Max B, which makes him wavy by association. #FREEMAXB