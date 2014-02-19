Hate him or love him, Chief Keef is currently one of the most popping artists in the rap game, having developed an extensive, cult-like following amongst the younger generation.

Throughout his brief three-year career, the Chiraq native has already collaborated with Waka Flocka Flame, Gucci Mane, OJ Da Juiceman, Young Dro, B.o.B., Wale, 50 Cent, Wiz Khalifa, Kanye West, Justin Vernon, Young Dolph, Future, Mike Will Made It, Young Scooter, Red Café, The Game, French Montana, Fabolous, Uncle Murda, Soulja Boy, Rocko and more.

Most recently, he retired the title of his Glory Boyz Entertainment imprint in favor of simply "Glo Gang" (also calling for new artists) and announced the release date for his Bang 3 mixtape, as well as engaging in a bit of mild beef with Atlanta's Migos. Stay tuned – there’s never a dull moment when it comes to Keef.