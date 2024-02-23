new song
- SongsReal Bad Man & Lukah Tease Their Upcoming Album With "The Initiates Piece" Featuring Billy WoodsReal Bad Man already had an explosive year in '23 so this will be a great release without a doubt. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsFrench Montana Makes Slight Tweaks To 41-Assisted "Too Fun" By Adding Dthang To The MixFrench continues to release more material around "Mac & Cheese 5." By Zachary Horvath
- SongsArmand Hammer Team Up With Benjamin Booker On Lengthy New Track "Doves"The track was added to a new deluxe edition of "We Buy Diabetic Test Strips."By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsSteelo Brim & VIC MENSA Pair Up Again For "N**** Dreams"Steelo and VIC are coasting effortlessly over a punchy drum-filled beat. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsBossman Dlow Continues To Rise Rapidly With "Mr Pot Scraper"After hearing "Get In With Me" we can see a long career for Bossman Dlow. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsMaino & Young Thug Team Up For New Single, "Poetry"Young Thug and Maino star in the track's accompanying music video.By Caroline Fisher
- SongsAdekunle Gold Will Have Summer Parties Going Crazy With “The Life I Chose”Gold has a hit on his hands. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsKILLY’s Auto-tuned Style Is All Over New Single “GLEE”The Canadian knows how to bring the hype tracks. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsMidwxst Is Moving On From A Toxic Lover On "Mistakes" With 9livesThe South Carolina bred multi-hyphenate is back following his excellent debut LP. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsTony Shhnow Will Drop First LP Of 2024 In March, Releases "Watch""Out The Woods" will have features from 1TakeJay, 3AG Pilot, and PNDRN.By Zachary Horvath
- SongsRansom, Harry Fraud, & Boldy James Collide For Luxurious "Live From The Roxy"The producing legend teams up with two of the best lyrical talents in the game. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsDDG Is "Going To The Top" On His Latest SingleIs this any improvement from his last single? By Zachary Horvath
- SongsDruski Grabs Snoop Dogg & DJ Drama To Help Promote Comedian's Docuseries With "Standin On Bihness""Coulda Been House" premieres on Druski's YouTube on February 28 at 9 p.m. ET.By Zachary Horvath
- SongsNLE Choppa & Lil Mabu Get A Little Too Graphic On "Shotta Flow 7 Remix"Mabu might have outdone Choppa's already eye-raising lyrics. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsSaweetie Is Living In The Lap Of Luxury On "Richtivities"Saweetie is bragging and boasting all over this track. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsRuss Is Looking To Bury His Inner Demons On "In The Dirt"Russ improves on upon his last effort "Drives."By Zachary Horvath
- SongsCentral Cee Goes Full R&B On "I Will"This is Cee's first track of 2024. By Zachary Horvath